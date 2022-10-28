Bath & Body Works Canada Is Having A Sale On Candles & It's The Lowest Price Of The Season
So many three-wick candles are 50% off!
Bath & Body Works Canada is having a sale on candles right now and you can find the lowest price of the season!
If you're looking to stock up on your favourite three-wick candles or try a new scent in a single-wick, there are so many that you can get discounted including fall and holiday scents.
Currently, there are two Bath & Body Works Canada deals on candles that you can get both online and in-store.
Single-wick candles are on sale for $6.75 until October 30 at 5:59 a.m. ET and since they're regularly priced at $14.50 that means you get almost 50% off with this discount!
You don't need a coupon if you're shopping in-store but you need to use the promo code 1WICK at checkout when you're shopping online.
Bath & Body Works Canada said this is the lowest price of the season, which runs until December 25, 2022.
That means you won't find single-wick candles for a cheaper price until after Christmas!
Some of the single-wicks you can get with this sale are Fresh Balsam, Winter Candy Apple, Vanilla Bean Noel, Marshmallow Fireside, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Peppermint Sugar Cookie and Spiced Apple Toddy.
Then, Bath & Body Works Canada's fall sale is also on until October 31 at 5:59 a.m. ET and you can get 50% off three-wick candles, soaps and fragrances.
Three-wick candles regularly cost $26.95 but now they're marked down to $13.47.
Fall-scented candles include Pumpkin Apple, Leaves, Sweater Weather, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles and Old Fashioned Cider Donut.
You can also find Halloween candles like Vampire Blood, Ghoul Friend and Pumpkin Carving on sale.
Is Bath & Body Works available online in Canada?
The Bath & Body Works Canada online store officially launched back in September 2021.
With the Canadian online store, all of the prices are in Canadian dollars which means you don't end up paying more like you used to when shopping with the American site because of the currency conversion.
Plus, the Canadian site allows for faster shipping and you don't have to pay duty fees.