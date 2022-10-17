Bath & Body Works Canada Has A 50% Off Sale & It's Even More Than Some Employee Discounts
You can get their classic three-wick candles for a great price!
Looks like Christmas came early! Bath & Body Works Canada's sale is offering 50% off select products and the discount is even more than some employees get!
The retailer is having a sale on select fall and Halloween products, including three-wick candles, hand soap, fragrance, single-wick candles and body care items.
For a limited time, you can score 50% off some of their best fall candles like "Leaves," "Sweater Weather," and "Pumpkin Pecan Waffles."
You can also grab Bath & Body Works' Halloween candles and scents, like "Vampire Blood," which has notes of "blood red strawberry, midnight blooming jasmine and dark Transylvanian plum," and "Ghoul Friend," which smells like "dark strawberries, ghostly peony and spine chilling citrus."
The sale even applies to their fall and Halloween candle and soap holders, so you can display your haul in style.
When is the Bath & Body Works sale?
Bath & Body Works' 50% off fall sale is on now until October 31 at 5:59 a.m. ET, so you have until the end of the month to stock up on your favourite autumn scents and spooky candles.
The sale is valid online and only while supplies last.
Can you shop online for Bath & Body Works in Canada?
Bath & Body Works Canada's online site launched in September 2021, making it much easier for Canadian shoppers to buy their candles, soaps, body care and fragrances.
The new site has all its prices in Canadian dollars, so you don't need to worry about the conversion rate, and offers a flat rate of $9.99 for shipping throughout the country.
What discount do you get working at Bath & Body Works?
Bath & Body Works Canada jobs are currently available across Canada for part-time seasonal sales associates who would work in their stores.
Perks of the role include free products as well as a 40% discount on merchandise, which actually means that you'd be getting a better discount than some employees with this fall sale!
Positions are available in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia and more locations in the country.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.