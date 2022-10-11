6 Limited-Edition Halloween Treats You Can Get In Canada That Are All Fang-Tastic (PHOTOS)
From a "boorito" to a burger with black garlic sauce. 🎃
It's Halloween season once more and you can just about taste the spooky spirit in the air.
But that's not all you should be able to taste this season of horror. A number of big brands across Canada are releasing limited-edition treats for Halloween lovers.
Whether you like your treats sweet, savoury or just plain spooky, here's a look at some fang-tastic dishes that should be on your radar.
Warning: they're available for a short time only. So, you might want to hurry if you want a taste.
A "boorito" from Chipotle Mexican Grill
The famous Mexican restaurant announced that the Boorito – which happens to be its longest-running tradition – will be returning as an in-person event at Canadian restaurants for one day only.
On October 31, those who sign up for a Chipotle Rewards membership and visit a restaurant across Canada while dressed in costume will receive an entrée for $7.
Offer is only valid on the day from 3pm until closing time. Only one $7 entrée will be given per costume, and what qualifies as a costume is up to the staff – so you better bring your A-game.
Home of the Ghosts Whopper from Burger King
The Home of the Ghosts Whopper.
Fancy a spooky burger this Halloween?
Burger King has a limited-time Halloween dish that it claims is "scary good".
Its new Home of the Ghosts whopper features a flame-grilled beef patty with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and pickles, all topped with two layers of spooky black garlic sauce, giving it that eerie look.
To make the deal even better, those who sign up as Royal Perks members can take part of Home of the Ghosts, an interactive experience on the Burger King app and unlock a special feature where they get a buy-one-get-one free offer on this spooky burger.
This offer is only redeemable on the app until November 6.
Boo Buckets from McDonald's
McDonald's Canada is officially bringing back its Boo Buckets.
These incredibly cute pails, with names like McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin, will be given out with Happy Meals for only a few days - October 28 to 31.
The best bit? They've absolutely perfect for trick or treating! So be sure to hit your local golden arches for these limited-time treats that are packed with nostalgia.
Trick-or-treat bucket from Tim Hortons
That isn't the only fun Halloween pail you can get in Canada either.
Tim Hortons has unveiled a cool trick-or-treat bucket. You can get this at participating Timmies locations across Canada for $3.99.
Or you can buy it and get it filled with your choice of 31 Timbits for $9.99. The choice is all yours, and it seems like an easy one!
Scary donuts from Krispy Kreme Canada
Boo!
Want some seriously spooky donuts?
Well, Krispy Kreme Canada has a whole range of terrifying treats in its Haunted House collection.
From the "scaredy cat" and spooky spider donut to an adorable Boo batter that's filled with cake batter and topped with neon green icing, there are a lot of options.
Just what you need for that scary sugar rush.
A spooky flavour from Baskin Robbins Canada
While we're on the topic of sugar cravings, Baskin Robbins is also stepping up their spook game.
The company's flavour of the month is called Spicy 'n Spooky and it's a blend of white chocolate "ghost pepper" flavoured ice cream with black coloured chocolate with spicy blood orange flakes.
Tempted yet?