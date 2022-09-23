7 Ridiculously Scary Halloween Decor Ideas That Might Just Make Your Neighbours Hate You
Looking to really spook people out this year? 🎃
Fall has officially arrived in Canada and that means Halloween is right around the corner. It also means there's so much to look forward to – from spooktastic Halloween events to creepy costumes.
If you really want to up the scary stakes this year, a number of retailers have come out with some Halloween decorations that are unbelievably extra.
From animatronics that shriek and scowl and iconic 12-foot skeletons, to giant Halloween inflatables for your front lawn, the wilder-than-ever decor options are endless.
Here's a look at some decorations you can pick up right now if you're looking to impress… or hoping to make your neighbours move out ASAP. Eek!
An "Inferno Pumpkin King"
The inferno pumpkin king
From: Home Depot
Price: $379
Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton is the stuff of legend (and nightmares) and this year the iconic decoration has been joined by a similarly-sized "pumpkin king."
This creepy guy has a body that reminds us of Vecna in Stranger Things and a pumpkin for a head. Its chest also lights up eerily while its eyes appear to move!
It's really got everything you need to truly spook out your friends this fall.
An Inflatable Ursula
Inflatable Ursula Halloween decor
From: Home Depot
Price: $199
Any Little Mermaid fans here? If you've been super excited about catching the upcoming movie, this iconic Disney villain would be an excellent addition to your lawn.
She's only six feet tall but she does light up ... and rumour has it she's known to steal voices, too.
A flying dragon
An animated dragon decoration.
From: Canadian Tire
Price: $49.99
Want to live out some House of the Dragon fantasies? Well, you could have your very own animated dragon!
This battery-operated terror is just under two feet in length but does flap its wings, make spooky sounds and have flashing red eyes. We're just grateful it doesn't shoot out fire.
A giant animated mummy
From: Rona
Price: $499
If you're looking for something to really spook out the block, how about a towering skeletal mummy?
This spook is 12 foot tall. And, you know its is going to be an effective scare because it makes moaning sounds while also lighting up eerily. That's one way to keep the neighbourhood on their toes.
A purple octopus inflatable
A purple octopus Halloween decoration.
From: Amazon
Price: $150
Let's face it, there's nothing quite like a giant inflatable on your front lawn to get the attention of the neighbourhood.
And, if you're looking for something that stands out, how about a 12-feet-long purple octopus?
This one looks almost cute, and comes with built-in lights. We bet the neighbourhood kids (and adults) will want to take a selfie or two with it.
Giant spiders
Giant spiders placed on a front porch.
From: Amazon
Price: $39. 89
If creepy crawlies are your idea of an ultimate scare, you can always pack your house with them. These semi-realistic giant spider decorations are great because there are so many different places you can put them to create a spooky look.
You can also bend the legs to position them in the creepiest ways imaginable. Gross!
A 12-foot ghost
A light up inflatable ghost.
Walmart Canada
From: Walmart Canada
Price: $123.75
If you're looking for more classic spooks and scares this season, this ghoul is bound to be a hit.
It also lights up and has LED green eyes, and its huge size means you'll be able to spot it from anywhere in the neighbourhood!