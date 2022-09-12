9 Spirit Halloween Costumes You Can Buy In Canada Right Now That Are Uniquely Terrifying
It's the most wonderful time of the year. 🎃
Attention, ghouls and boys: Halloween is only 49 days away! If you're already thinking about dressing up, Spirit Halloween in Canada has tons of creepy costumes of just about everything you can think of.
Between characters from your favourite childhood shows and movies to snack foods or random objects, you can easily come as you aren't this Halloween.
But if you really want to stand out, Spirit Halloween has tons of unusual and unique costumes that you probably won't see at your next party.
The seasonal retailer has over 1,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada, meaning you'll likely be able to find one near you. However, you can also have costumes delivered right to your door as Spirit Halloween ships all over the country.
Ready for spooky season? Here are nine of the strangest costumes you can find at Canadian Spirit Halloween stores right now.
Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Adult Flamin' Hot Cheetos Costume.
Price: $49.99
Details: Ever wanted to be a giant single Cheeto? Well now you can, and the Flamin' Hot version, to boot.
If you're dressing up as a duo, Spirit Halloween also has a Cheetos bag costume that would complement this 'fit nicely.
Inflatable Balloon Animal
Adult Inflatable Balloon Animal Costume.
Price: $74.99
Details: It's unclear how one would see out of this inflatable costume of a giant balloon animal — and the human hands on a balloon dog might seem a bit unsettling — but, hey, you could always reuse it at parties!
Breathalyzer
Adult Breathalyzer Costume.
Price: $49.99
Details: Besides the "mature" aspect of this costume, it's also just kind of random.
The pullover suit features a 3D "blow here" area and allows you to move the needle from options ranging from "sober" to "destroyed."
Po Inflatable
Adult Po Inflatable Costume.
Price: $74.99
Details: You can bring back childhood memories (and fears) with this giant inflatable Po costume, complete with the Baby Sun.
Krusty Krab Pizza Delivery Person
Adult Krusty Krab Costume Kit.
Price: $64.99
Details: Any SpongeBob SquarePants fan will remember the "Pizza Delivery" episode of the show, in which Spongebob makes and delivers the Krusty Krab's first ever (and only) pizza.
This costume features a red Krusty Krab jacket with "the pizza for you and me" written on the back, and a matching cap. It might be too niche for non-watchers though.
Be sure to grab the fry cook's spatula to complete the look.
Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang
Adult Aang Costume.
Price: $64.99
Details: This costume comes with everything you need to be Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, including a cartoonish mask that's sure to haunt your dreams.
Powerpuff Girls
Adult Blossom Costume.
Price: $59.99
Details: While a Powerpuff Girls costume is nothing really out of the ordinary, this costume features a pair of sunglasses with huge cartoony eyeballs, giving the wearer a piercing (haunting) stare.
Beetlejuice Sandworm
Adult Sandworm Union Suit.
Price: $74.99
Details: Doing a group Beetlejuice costume and Beetlejuice and Lydia are already taken? Why not be the movie's real star, the sandworm?
The costume comes with a jumpsuit and hood featuring the "red eyes and dramatic fangs" of the sandworm. While it's unusual, it's still much less freaky than the stop-motion clay version.
Gizmo Inflatable
Adult Gizmo Inflatable Costume.
Price: $89.99
Details: Imagine opening your door on Halloween to trick-or-treaters and being met with this monstrous inflatable. Thankfully, it's an adult costume, so the chances of that happening are slim.
The costume of the adorable Gizmo from Gremlins is one-size-fits-most and comes with a battery-operated fan.
