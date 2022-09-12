Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

9 Spirit Halloween Costumes You Can Buy In Canada Right Now That Are Uniquely Terrifying

It's the most wonderful time of the year. 🎃

Trending Staff Writer
A Spirit Halloween store. Right: A person stands in front of a Spirit Halloween Store in Arizona.​

A Spirit Halloween store. Right: A person stands in front of a Spirit Halloween Store in Arizona.

Mike Mozart | Flickr, @cryssflo | Instagram

Attention, ghouls and boys: Halloween is only 49 days away! If you're already thinking about dressing up, Spirit Halloween in Canada has tons of creepy costumes of just about everything you can think of.

Between characters from your favourite childhood shows and movies to snack foods or random objects, you can easily come as you aren't this Halloween.

But if you really want to stand out, Spirit Halloween has tons of unusual and unique costumes that you probably won't see at your next party.

The seasonal retailer has over 1,400 locations in the U.S. and Canada, meaning you'll likely be able to find one near you. However, you can also have costumes delivered right to your door as Spirit Halloween ships all over the country.

Ready for spooky season? Here are nine of the strangest costumes you can find at Canadian Spirit Halloween stores right now.

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Adult Flamin' Hot Cheetos Costume.

Adult Flamin' Hot Cheetos Costume.

Spirit Halloween

Price: $49.99

Details: Ever wanted to be a giant single Cheeto? Well now you can, and the Flamin' Hot version, to boot.

If you're dressing up as a duo, Spirit Halloween also has a Cheetos bag costume that would complement this 'fit nicely.

Find it on Spirit Halloween

Inflatable Balloon Animal

Adult Inflatable Balloon Animal Costume.

Adult Inflatable Balloon Animal Costume.

Spirit Halloween

Price: $74.99

Details: It's unclear how one would see out of this inflatable costume of a giant balloon animal — and the human hands on a balloon dog might seem a bit unsettling — but, hey, you could always reuse it at parties!

Find it on Spirit Halloween

Breathalyzer

Adult Breathalyzer Costume.

Adult Breathalyzer Costume.

Spirit Halloween

Price: $49.99

Details: Besides the "mature" aspect of this costume, it's also just kind of random.

The pullover suit features a 3D "blow here" area and allows you to move the needle from options ranging from "sober" to "destroyed."

Find it on Spirit Halloween

Po Inflatable

Adult Po Inflatable Costume.

Adult Po Inflatable Costume.

Spirit Halloween

Price: $74.99

Details: You can bring back childhood memories (and fears) with this giant inflatable Po costume, complete with the Baby Sun.

Find It On Spirit Halloween

Krusty Krab Pizza Delivery Person

Adult Krusty Krab Costume Kit.

Adult Krusty Krab Costume Kit.

Spirit Halloween

Price: $64.99

Details: Any SpongeBob SquarePants fan will remember the "Pizza Delivery" episode of the show, in which Spongebob makes and delivers the Krusty Krab's first ever (and only) pizza.

This costume features a red Krusty Krab jacket with "the pizza for you and me" written on the back, and a matching cap. It might be too niche for non-watchers though.

Be sure to grab the fry cook's spatula to complete the look.

Find it on Spirit Halloween

Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang

Adult Aang Costume.

Adult Aang Costume.

Spirit Halloween

Price: $64.99

Details: This costume comes with everything you need to be Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, including a cartoonish mask that's sure to haunt your dreams.

Find it on Spirit Halloween

Powerpuff Girls

Adult Blossom Costume.

Adult Blossom Costume.

Spirit Halloween

Price: $59.99

Details: While a Powerpuff Girls costume is nothing really out of the ordinary, this costume features a pair of sunglasses with huge cartoony eyeballs, giving the wearer a piercing (haunting) stare.

Find it on Spirit Halloween

Beetlejuice Sandworm

Adult Sandworm Union Suit.

Adult Sandworm Union Suit.

Spirit Halloween

Price: $74.99

Details: Doing a group Beetlejuice costume and Beetlejuice and Lydia are already taken? Why not be the movie's real star, the sandworm?

The costume comes with a jumpsuit and hood featuring the "red eyes and dramatic fangs" of the sandworm. While it's unusual, it's still much less freaky than the stop-motion clay version.

Find it on Spirit Halloween

Gizmo Inflatable

Adult Gizmo Inflatable Costume.

Adult Gizmo Inflatable Costume.

Spirit Halloween

Price: $89.99

Details: Imagine opening your door on Halloween to trick-or-treaters and being met with this monstrous inflatable. Thankfully, it's an adult costume, so the chances of that happening are slim.

The costume of the adorable Gizmo from Gremlins is one-size-fits-most and comes with a battery-operated fan.

Find it on Spirit Halloween

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

