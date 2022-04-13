The Iconic Spirit Halloween Store Is Getting Its Own Movie & The Plot Sounds Wild
Evil spirits, creepy animatronics and more! 🎃 🍿
You know those Spirit Halloween stores that seem to pop up out of nowhere for a few months every year? They're now going to be immortalized in a full-length Hollywood movie, and it's no April Fools joke.
On Monday, April 11, the news of the aptly-titled film Spirit Halloween was announced by Variety and was later confirmed on Instagram by the store itself.
"Spirit Halloween store movie in the works with Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook," wrote the chain, along with a spooky-looking Grim Reaper type figure.
The IMDb page for the upcoming film says the movie is expected to be released in October of 2022, which is fitting, and gave some details on what we can expect.
"When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they've outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night," the site says.
"But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."
While it definitely sounds creepy, under genre the movie is listed as "family."
IMDb notes that Spirit Halloween is open every year from August to October in the U.S. and Canada and Variety says there are 1,425 locations of the "iconic costume and prop store" in North America.
According to Noor Ahmed, the president of the studio producing Spirit Halloween, the movie feels a little nostalgic.
“One of the reasons I immediately connected with the script is it is very much inspired by some of my favourite kid adventure films growing up from The Goonies, Gremlins, Monster Squad and so many great films made by Amblin Entertainment,” they said.
And if you're just generally excited for the spooky season to be upon us, the Spirt Halloween store website notes that it's just 201 days away from Halloween!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.