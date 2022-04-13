Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
spirit halloween

The Iconic Spirit Halloween Store Is Getting Its Own Movie & The Plot Sounds Wild

Evil spirits, creepy animatronics and more! 🎃 🍿

Trending Staff Writer
The storefront of a Spirit Halloween store.

The storefront of a Spirit Halloween store.

@spirithalloween | Insgagram

You know those Spirit Halloween stores that seem to pop up out of nowhere for a few months every year? They're now going to be immortalized in a full-length Hollywood movie, and it's no April Fools joke.

On Monday, April 11, the news of the aptly-titled film Spirit Halloween was announced by Variety and was later confirmed on Instagram by the store itself.

"Spirit Halloween store movie in the works with Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook," wrote the chain, along with a spooky-looking Grim Reaper type figure.

The IMDb page for the upcoming film says the movie is expected to be released in October of 2022, which is fitting, and gave some details on what we can expect.

"When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they've outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night," the site says.

"But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."

While it definitely sounds creepy, under genre the movie is listed as "family."

IMDb notes that Spirit Halloween is open every year from August to October in the U.S. and Canada and Variety says there are 1,425 locations of the "iconic costume and prop store" in North America.

According to Noor Ahmed, the president of the studio producing Spirit Halloween, the movie feels a little nostalgic.

“One of the reasons I immediately connected with the script is it is very much inspired by some of my favourite kid adventure films growing up from The Goonies, Gremlins, Monster Squad and so many great films made by Amblin Entertainment,” they said.

And if you're just generally excited for the spooky season to be upon us, the Spirt Halloween store website notes that it's just 201 days away from Halloween!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...