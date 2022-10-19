9 Popular Halloween Costumes In Canada You Can Put Together For $25 Or Less
Need a last-minute costume idea? Look no further! 🎃
If you've waited until the last minute to think about your Halloween costume, this one's for you!
According to Google trends, the most popular Halloween costumes for 2022 in Canada include classic looks that you can easily create using pieces you likely already own.
Even if you don't already have what you need, you'll likely be able to find it online or from local Halloween stores for super cheap.
If you're not sure whether you want to be spooky or cute this year, here are nine popular Halloween costume ideas that you can put together for $25 or less.
Wednesday Addams
Details: All you need for this classic Addams Family costume is a black dress (which you likely already own), preferably with a white peter pan collar, but any black dress will do.
Wednesday's signature braids aren't totally necessary, but do complete the look. If you can't do the braids on your own hair, you can easily get a wig that achieves the look for less than $15.
What To Get: Collared black dress
Barbie
Details: The great thing about dressing up as Barbie is that there are so many options for the costume! You could wear athletic wear and be workout Barbie, or don a one-piece bathing suit and be swimsuit Barbie.
A simple way to turn yourself into Barbie is by wearing pink (it's Barbie's favourite colour, after all) and completing the look with bright makeup in hues of the same shade.
While you don't necessarily need to be blonde to be Barbie, you could add a blonde wig to really drive home the costume.
You can also use an iron-on patch to turn clothing you already own into Barbie wear!
What To Get: Iron-on patch, blonde wig
Beetlejuice
Details: To get Beetlejuice's signature striped look, all you need is something with black and white stripes (which you very well may own already).
Use some dark eyeshadow around your eyes and mouth to get that "dead" look and complete the 'fit with a green wig.
What To Get: Green wig, striped top
Vampire
Details: There are so many ways to interpret a vampire costume, meaning you don't have to spend a lot to achieve the look.
For a classic approach, all you'll need is something black (or even red, or purple — there really are so many options), which you likely already have in your closet.
Of course, one thing you probably will need to buy for this costume is vampire fangs, but you can get decent reusable ones for less than $10 or the basic plastic kind for super cheap.
What To Get: Vampire fangs
Witch
Details: Like the other costumes on this list, there are so many different interpretations of what a witch looks like, so it's really up to you!
An easy way to create the costume is to wear a black dress (grab a particularly spooky looking one from your closet) or just a black outfit and add a witch's hat, which you can easily find online or at any Halloween costume store.
What To Get: Witch hat
Fairy
Details: You can easily put together a fairy costume using a dress or outfit you already own (think anything shiny, glittery, and/or pastel — or anything else that says "fairy" to you!).
The main thing you'll need to complete the costume is fairy wings, which you can find online or at Halloween costume shops.
What To Get: Fairy wings
Cowgirl
Details: A cowgirl (or boy) is a costume that you can easily create using clothing you already own.
For a super simple take on the costume, wear a plaid shirt and jeans (add some cowboy boots if you've got 'em) and use a cowboy hat to complete the look.
What To Get: Cowboy hat
Carrie
Details: Carrie is a classic Halloween costume that falls on the spookier side, but you don't need to spend a lot to get it!
All you need is a dress you don't mind getting dirty (an old dress you've been meaning to get rid of would work, or you can likely find something at your local thrift store), a tiara and some fake blood.
What To Get: Tiara, fake blood
Cheerleader
Details: You don't need an actual cheerleader outfit to dress up as one for Halloween!
All you need to get the look is a skirt or shorts and top (preferably in matching colours) as well as a couple of pom poms, which will help to drive home the costume.
What To Get: Pom poms
Happy Halloween, Canada!