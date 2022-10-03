7 Topical Canadian Halloween Costumes To Give You The Most Talked-About Fit At The Party
Now's the time to start prepping your costume.👇
It's officially October, which means the spooky Halloween season has officially begun.
This means you'll have to start thinking about what Halloween costume you want to wear to those many scary parties you've probably been invited to.
But, how can you choose when the stakes are so high? From national news like inflation, to more niche viral stories like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest hairdo, there's just so much to be inspired by!
To help you out, we took some of the biggest stories from the last year and came up with some Halloween-themed costumes.
This way, you can blow your fellow partygoers away with your hilariously topically and relevant costume. Maybe.
Justin Trudeau's haircut
While not the most impactful news of the year, Trudeau's haircut definitely caused some funny jokes and comparisons – from Star Trek's Spock to Dumb & Dumber's Lloyd.
To get this look, you could dress yourself up in a white shirt and tie, then hit up the hairdresser and get that signature Caesar cut. You'll fit the part beautifully.
Inflation or the interest rate
Can you imagine a scarier costume?
We've all felt its burn over the last few months, so why not embrace the pain for one night only?
Some potential interpretations could include a placard featuring a graph with an upwards arrow.
Or maybe you could carry around hundreds of dollars of fake cash and try to buy a single drink with it.
Either way, you'll hopefully make others smile about our current economic situation.
A truck
The trucker protest in Ottawa.
No matter where you were in the country and what side of the debate you're on, you can't deny that trucks and their drivers were a major news item in 2022.
To dress the part this Halloween, make yourself a truck cab out of cardboard, grab a classic trucker hat and maybe you can even get yourself a radio headset to complete the look.
And heck, this super topical costume might even spark some debate among your friends!
A budget airline passenger
With the cost of vacationing going way up this year, lots of Canadians turned to more wallet-friendly airlines such as Flair or the newly unveiled Lynx.
For this one, you can deck yourself out in the branding of your favourite airline.
On the off chance that you arrive late to the party, you would totally be in keeping with the character too!
The Rogers outage
\u201cWhen \u2066@Rogers\u2069 is your internet provider #rogersoutage\u201d— Don Martins \ud83d\udc4b OlllllllO (@Don Martins \ud83d\udc4b OlllllllO) 1657280432
This summer, telecoms giant Rogers experienced a massive, Canada-wide outage of both internet and telephone services. Canadians across the country were without the services for hours and hours.
To invoke the massive news story from this summer, get yourself a red shirt, write "Rogers" on it and randomly power down or disappear during the night's festivities. Easy-peasy.
Or, grab yourself a massive ball of wires and cover yourself in them.
Lisa LaFlamme
\u201cBecause a \u2b50\ufe0f is a \u2b50\ufe0f regardless of hair colour. #LisaLaFlamme #NewProfilePic\u201d— Wendy's \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Wendy's \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1661436224
Another story that rocked Canada's media ecosystem was the unceremonious firing of Lisa LaFlamme from CTV's national broadcast. Many came out in support of LaFlamme, with both Dove and Wendy's "going grey" in solidarity with her.
LaFlamme has since bounced back, becoming a special correspondent reporting on the Queen's death for CityNews.
For this costume, all you need to do is don a beautiful grey wig, and a powerful sport coat and speak with gravitas. It'll be clear who you're emulating.
A Canadian musician
One thing is for sure, Canadian musicians have been having a very eventful year.
With The Weeknd on a world tour, and Drake up to his regular shenanigans, Canadian music really popped off in the news this year.
So why not get a few tats and live the Justin Bieber life? Or maybe punk yourself up a bit to look like your childhood idol Avril Lavigne?
No matter what, you'll be embodying the wild year!
Hopefully, these Canuck inspired costumes have given you an idea to make your 2022 Halloween costume relevant, funny or, in the case of inflation, just plain scary!