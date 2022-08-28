TikTokers Are Showing The Fun Halloween Items You Can Get At Dollarama & It's Not Even Fall
Who's ready for the spooky season? 👻🎃🕸
It might still be summer, but Canadians on TikTok have already found tons of spooky, cute and autumnal items at Dollarama.
For those eager to leave the summer heat behind and start planning for Halloween, you'll definitely want to see what these TikTokers have found in their local stores.
The account @mommychristmasglitter showed off some friendly stuffed animals bearing phrases like "gimme candy" and "hocus pocus" as well as "melty bead crafts" you can make with spiders, monsters and pumpkins.
If you have a sweet tooth, she also showed off fun baking cups featuring a variety of Halloween motifs and a seriously cute little skeleton decoration.
And @canadiangirl showed off some of the scarier items at the store with the text "Dollarama fall 2022 game poppin.'"
From ghosts to hang inside or outside of your home to menacing-looking faux fences, you're sure to thrill trick-or-treaters with these ghoulish decorations.
If for some reason you're looking for a bag of fake severed eyeballs, @tauruscardio discovered some at their local Dollarama.
"It's not even September yet, come on," they captioned their post.
They also saw a "Happy Halloween" mug, an "Autumn Blessings" pumpkin decoration and a wide variety of skeleton items.
You can also grab some creepy glasses with holographic skeleton hands on them, like the ones @nessie.007 spotted.
She also found some coffin containers as well as a truly upsetting-looking feral rat decoration.
If you'd prefer to avoid the spooky stuff and go straight into Thanksgiving vibes, @moon.child.home showed off what you can pick up.
From decorative signs that say "give thanks" to gourd-shaped salt and pepper shakers, there are so many cute items to choose from!
You can also grab seasonal kitchen items like tablecloths, oven mitts and napkins with leaves and pumpkins.
Happy fall, y'all.
