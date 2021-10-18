Trending Tags

dollarama

I Created A Halloween Costume For Under $20 At Dollarama & Here's How You Can Too

This is how it turned out 👻

I Created A Halloween Costume For Under $20 At Dollarama & Here's How You Can Too
MORGAN LEET | Narcity, MORGAN LEET | Narcity

Dollarama is a gold mine for cheap Halloween costumes that are easy to make. So I challenged myself to go and find one for under $20.

I walked in with no idea what they had, so very little ideas but lots of excitement.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I went straight to the Halloween aisle and found tons of great stuff.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

There were easy options, like grabbing a mask and calling it a day, but I went in for a bit of a challenge.

I saw a shiny cowboy hat and inspiration hit — a space cowboy. It's an easy costume that is super fun and semi-inspired by Kourtney Kardashian circa 2019.

Daily Mail

So I grabbed the shiny hat, a pair of long gloves, a pink skirt, some garland to decorate with, and some jewels for my eyes.

The tricky part was a top. Without many options, I settled for a silver bag that I cut and glued to make my spacey top.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

The total came to $16.33, so under budget!

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

I went home and cut the bag into a top, and glued the garland to my hat and skirt. It only took me about 20 minutes and the result was this!

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

For $16 it's a pretty fun costume.

MORGAN LEET | Narcity

All of the things that I bought can be found at an average Dollarama, making it a great costume option for this year!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

