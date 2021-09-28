Trending Tags

9 Dollarama Items That Are Brand-Name & Way Cheaper Than Buying At Big Box Stores

We love a good deal. 💰

9 Dollarama Items That Are Brand-Name & Way Cheaper Than Buying At Big Box Stores
Pluc01 | Dreamstime, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

If you love saving money, you definitely need to hit up Dollarama for some of the brand-name products that you've been buying for way more money at big box stores.

I went on a little adventure to Dollarama and did some online sleuthing recently to see just how much you can save on popular big brand items from Lysol, Campbell's, Rimmel, and more.

So go ahead and save yourself a few dollars on these products, it'll start adding up!

Silk Almond Beverage, Original

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $2 ($2.49 at Loblaws)

Details: You can pick up your favourite nut milk for almost 50 cents less at Dollarama rather than buying at Loblaws.

Febreze Odor-Eliminating Air Freshener, Linen & Sky

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $3.50 ($4.49 at Loblaws)

Details: With everyone at home now, things can start smelling a lil' funky. Save almost a dollar on air freshener at Dollarama.

An Eight-Pack Of Frosted Chocolate Fudge Pop Tarts 

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $2 ($3.49 at Loblaws)

Details: Why pay $1.49 more at Loblaws when you can get your favourite breakfast food for $2 at Dollarama?

A Four-Pack Of Schick Razors

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $4 ($7.97 at Walmart)

Details: You pick up four razors for $4 at Dollarama, which is $3.97 cheaper than Walmart. A dollar per razor is an excellent bargain.

Campbell's Ready to Serve Soup New England Clam Chowder

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $2 ($3.29 at Loblaws)

Details: Fall is definitely the season for soup, so stay warm and save yourself some money by buying your clam chowder at the dollar store.

Lysol Antibacterial Kitchen Cleaner

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $3 ($3.97 at Walmart)

Details: Save yourself almost a dollar on a degreasing Lysol spray when you shop at Dollarama rather than Walmart.

A 10-Pack of Nature Valley Crunch Granola Bars 

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $2 ($3.49 at Loblaws)

Details: It's always a good idea to have a box of granola bars on hand for the days when you forget to properly feed yourself, and shopping at the dollar store will save you $1.49.

A Rimmel Eyebrow Pencil

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $4 ($10.49 at Rexall)

Details: Get your brows looking thick and on fleek while saving $6.49.

Excel Polar Ice Chewing Gum

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Price: $3 ($4.29 at Loblaws)

Details: And make sure your breath is always fresh while saving $1.29, because hey, you can use that instead to buy a coffee!

