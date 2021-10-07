Dollarama Is Removing Indigenous Halloween Costume From Ontario Stores After Backlash

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Learn More
A Dollarama in Hawkesbury, Ontario, is facing backlash on social media for selling an Indigenous "Dream Catcher Cutie" Halloween costume.
One Twitter user posted a picture of the costume, writing, "seriously Dollarama!! Less than one week after the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, you still sell racist halloween costumes in your stores! Seen in Hawkesbury, Ontario."
A spokesperson for Dollarama told Narcity in a statement that the costumes will be removed from store shelves.
The company says that the product was "inadvertently added to the shipment of a broad assortment of costumes" and that "Dollarama had not ordered this model."
"The availability of this product in our stores was very recently brought to our attention and I can confirm that we are removing it from store shelves wherever it was available," the statement adds.
Dollarama did not confirm how many stores the costume was available at.
"Making sure that our company's values of diversity and inclusiveness are reflected in everything that we do – including the products we procure and offer our customers from all walks of life – is very important to us."
This past week I went to three haunted attractions, including Horror Hallways in Richmond Hill, Legends of Horror at Casa Loma in midtown Toronto and Martino Manor in Etobicoke.
While walking through each attraction, I focused on fear factor and value for money. I pride myself on being pretty tough to scare, and I have to say this year's attractions did not come to play around.
I may not have gotten to the pee my pants level of sacred, but I for sure let loose quite a few screams.
After visiting several attractions across the GTA, here's my honest opinion on which haunted spot is the best.
I visited Horror Hallways on September 29, and the blackout maze delivered.
In the darkness, you can't even see your own hands and your only guide through the maze is the voice of demon scare actors calling out to you from around the corner.
Unfortunately, when you hear them, you can also anticipate a pop-up scare is coming, so the brief directional relief is quickly replaced with swelling anxiety and anticipation.
The scare actors provided some great jump scares, but I have to say the feeling of panic from losing my sense of sight and the actual difficulty of getting out is what scared me the most.
Value for money: 3/5
The maze itself took me about 15 minutes to walk through (and I doubled back a few times), so it was one of the shorter attractions I visited. While the maze itself was really well done and confusing, there isn't much production value visually to look at. What you're paying for is the live actors and the experience of trying to escape the dark.
However, compared to the other attractions filled with animatronics, decorations and interactive props, the blackout value fell short.
Overall: 7/10
This haunt is definitely terrifying and a great option if you're someone who's afraid of the dark or looking for a quick and dirty scare that will leave you feeling disorientated.
Legends of Horror is a journey, and while getting scared may have been my desired destination, I enjoyed the ride much more.
I visited the haunt on September 30, and the 2-kilometre trail was jam-packed with content. It took me about 45 minutes to walk through the trail, and there wasn't a dull moment.
I started in the lower gardens of Casa Loma and got to walk through two haunted houses and the castle's underground tunnels and visited the glass pavilion bar.
The live actors were costumed to perfection and wandered throughout the attraction, ready to pop out and interact with guests.
Although I didn't find myself getting sacred at this haunt (except for a few jump scares in the first haunted house and tunnels), I was incredibly entertained the entire time.
Value for money: 4.5/5
These tickets can get expensive depending on the day and time you visit. But unlike other attractions, Legends of Horror is more of an event rather than a quick walkthrough.
You can easily take 45 minutes or more walking through the trail and another hour at the bar grabbing drinks and snacks.
The production value of the haunt was ridiculously impressive, and it honestly felt like I was walking through a live on-stage performance. For that reason, I would say the money is worth it given the quality and the amount of time you spend there.
Overall: 7.5/10
If you're a fan of horror with a bigger budget, I would absolutely recommend Legends of Horror for a night out with friends.
Martino Manor surprised me. I visited on October 3, and I can usually guess when or where something is going to jump out and scare me in a haunted house, but I was routinely caught off guard.
The maze starts you off with a bang with plenty of live actors cleverly hidden throughout, and although they didn't touch my group, they had no problem chasing us through the maze.
The haunted house, which is actually a real restored house, feels eerily authentic. The manor is filled with animatronics and live actors that seem to move through the walls and shadows to sneak up on you when your least expect it.
Value For Money: 4.5/5
For $19.99, I got to walk through two attractions which took me about 15 minutes in total. The actors were great at blending in and delivering some convincing performances, and the actual house itself was impressively decorated. The quality of the attraction and the amount you got to do was definitely worth $19.99
Overall: 8.5/10
Overall, Martino Manor was my favourite attraction based on fear and value for money.
I got to go through two attractions for the same price as Horror Hallways, which, while also scary, didn't provide the same visual stimulation as the manor.
Legends of Horror had the best production value. However, Martino Manor beat them on the fear factor with a lower price point.
All in all, you can't go wrong with any of these attractions, but Martino Martino would be my top pick.
After the year we've been through, we all deserve to let loose and celebrate what Halloween's all about: dressing up in outrageous costumes, eating copious amounts of candy and watching scary movies.
While some spend months planning their costumes on Pinterest, others tend to leave the costume-hunting until the last minute. If you fall in the latter category, we found a great tool that can save you a lot of time and money—especially if you have kids at home.
With its huge supply of affordable costumes, accessories and decorations, Party Expert is the Canadian destination for all things spooky. Not only does this online shop offer Canadians fast and free shipping (on orders over $75), it has some of the best prices on the market. So, if you're on a budget but want to go all out this year, you can find everything you need for your big Halloween bash without breaking the bank.
Stuck on choosing a Halloween costume? Here are some of the most popular adult and kids items you can buy online.
Details: With the popular Netflix series Money Heist coming to a dramatic conclusion this year, it's no wonder more people are opting for the infamous red jumpsuit and Dali mask. You can get it in sizes M to 2XL.
Details: You can pollinate the Halloween party in this ensemble that comes with a romper, headband and wings. You'll have to get crafty and make your own yellow and black striped stockings. You can even turn this into a couple costume and have your partner dress as a honey pot or flower.
Details: You can go as your favourite Disney villain this year and pair this black and white wig with a red dress of your choice — and don't forget the red gloves and fur coat. If you have little ones at home, you can dress them in dalmatian onesies for the cutest photo op.
Details: When it comes to masks, besides the obviously scary options like Michael Myers and V For Vendetta, you can find a ton of unique face coverings like this light-up one that comes in different colours, but it's a total surprise which hue you're going to get when you order.
Details: Obsessed with The Mandalorian? You're not the only one. A ton of shoppers are adding this intricate bounty hunter costume to their cart. The set comes with a mask, jumpsuit, cape and gloves. All other accessories like the iron will have to be purchased separately.
Details: Another popular inflatable costume is this tiger one that's perfect for anyone who's still obsessed with Tiger King on Netflix. It's a one-size-fits-all kind of costume and you'll need to get two AA batteries to inflate it before wearing it out.
Details: A velvety-soft costume like this is exactly what your kid wants to wear while trick-or-treating because it'll keep them super warm and cozy. Besides, who isn't obsessed with Paw Patrol these days?
Move over Money Heist, because there's a new red jumpsuit in town! Everyone's watching and talking about Squid Game, the latest global sensation on Netflix, so it's no surprise that we all want to dress up as characters from the Korean series this year.
Whether you go as a player or a guard, you're going to be extremely comfortable no matter what.
You may already have a red jumpsuit if you dressed as one of the characters from Money Heist last year! If not, you can pick one up on Amazon for super cheap. There are a ton of options you can choose from but this one made by GIADEH is already a best-seller and it's only $27.50.
If the show taught us anything it's that no one is ever allowed to show their face. So the next thing you'll want to add to your cart is a mask. But are you a triangle or a square?
The bone-chilling Front Man has a much more stylish costume. To replicate the look, you'll need all-black-everything, starting with a contoured mask which you can find on Amazon for as little as $10.52. You have other options like this one for $25.86 or this one for $20.99.
You don't need to spend a fortune on a fancy black cloak. Instead, you can get this full-length hooded cape on Amazon for $16.26 or this black hoodie for $25.10 which you'll likely wear again after Halloween's over. This pair of black gloves for $7.95 will complete the Front Man look.
Spooky season is officially upon us and you know what that means... it's time to start planning what to do on Halloween.
It's the question we all start asking around this time, as we scramble to find the perfect costume (let's hope it isn't another year of Tiger King's).
Where to show off your costume though is equally important, so here's what to do in Vancouver on the best night of the year.
Get Spooked In A Haunted House
A classic that never disappoints. You get a good scare, and hopefully, you can comfort yourself in remembering it's all costumes (we hope). This haunted house has an entire weekend of events lined up, all for the sole purpose of scaring you.