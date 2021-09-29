Trending Tags

National Day For Truth & Reconciliation On September 30 Is 'An Important Moment' PM Says

Justin Trudeau noted that it's a day to reflect on the harm caused by residential schools.

Michel Guenette | Dreamstime, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

As Canada gets ready to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, Justin Trudeau spoke about the importance of the day for everyone across the country and what it means.

At a press conference a few days before the statutory holiday, Trudeau mentioned that while the 30th has been Orange Shirt Day for quite some time in Canada, it's now also the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

"It'll be an important moment for all Canadians to reflect on both the historic legacy of harm that residential schools has created but also the very current echoes in the present and in the future that those harms and those mistakes made by Canada in the past continue to deliver," Trudeau said.

The prime minister also noted that September 30 is an important day in Canada for reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

In June 2021, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation became a stat holiday for federal government employees and federally regulated workplaces in Canada.

This was in response to a call to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada to create a day to publicly commemorate the history and legacy of residential schools as a key part of the reconciliation process and to honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis survivors, their families and their communities.

Since the federal government can't make stat holidays for everyone in the country because some industries are under provincial and territorial jurisdiction, it's up to provincial and territorial governments and even local governments or businesses to recognize it and give workers the day off.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.

Here's A Rundown Of What's Open & Closed For The September 30 Holiday In BC

National Truth and Reconciliation Day is September 30.

Lukas Kloeppel | Pexels, BC Transit | Facebook

September 30 is the first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, a "public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools" and an important part of the reconciliation process, according to the Government of Canada website.

Although it's recognized as a federal statutory holiday, whether you have a day off at work depends on the province you're in. Government offices and most public schools in B.C. will be closed, while essential services remain open.

Justin Trudeau Says His New Government Will Tackle 5 'First Priorities' When It Returns

Establishing an international proof of vaccination is near the top of the list!

justintrudeau | Twitter

After a victorious election cycle that left Justin Trudeau with another minority government, the re-elected PM is outlining his top priorities for the next term.

Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, September 28, Trudeau said Canada's government would get back to work before the end of fall, and he said he'll be focussing on five key issues in particular when it does.

Here's Everything That Is Open & Closed For The September 30 Holiday In Ontario

September 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Ingalin | Dreamstime, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

This Thursday, September 30, is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, a new federal holiday.

The holiday honours "the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities," according to the Government of Canada.

Sexy Trudeau Shirts Are Being Sold In Ontario RN & The Designer Has Plans For Jagmeet, Too

The designer says it all started with her sister looking for a t-shirt with Trudeau on it five years ago.

@tiffanyykwan | Instagram, @tiffanyykwan | Instagram

Justin Trudeau won the 2021 federal election and a spotlight feature in Tiffany Kwan's t-shirts this month.

Kwan started selling "Trudaddy" t-shirts last year from November 2020 until December 2020, but after the election results rolled in last week, she decided to bring her venture back and sell off some of her leftover stock.

