Here's What's Open & Closed In Ontario For The September 30th Truth & Reconciliation Holiday
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is this Friday.
Canada will be observing its second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this Friday, September 30.
The federal holiday was instituted last year in 2021 and "honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities," according to the Government of Canada.
The holiday involves public commemoration of the lasting impacts of residential schools.
Not all business hours are impacted by the day because it's a federal statuary holiday; while banks and other federally regulated businesses may be closed, stores and malls won't necessarily be shut.
Here's what will be open and closed this September 30 in Ontario.
Grocery stores
Metro: Open with regular hours.
Food Basics: Open with regular hours.
Sobeys: Open with regular hours.
Rabba: Open with regular hours.
Loblaws: Open, however, hours may vary per store.
No Frills: Open however, hours may vary per store.
Farm Boy: Open with regular hours.
Liquor
LCBO: Stores across Ontario will open late at 12 p.m.
Beer Store: Open with regular hours.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CF Fairview Mall: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Scarborough Town Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bayview Village: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Square One Shopping Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Toronto Public Services: Regular service.
TTC: Regular service.
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Open.
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open.
