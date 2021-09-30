Trending Tags

Ontario Is Lighting Up Orange To Honour First National Day For Truth And Reconciliation

"It is vital that we commemorate the loss of generations who are no longer with us."

Ontario is turning orange on Thursday to commemorate the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Several provincial landmarks including Niagara Falls and the CN Tower will be lit bright orange tonight to honour the new holiday, with the falls shining for 15 minutes every hour, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford released a statement on Thursday on the significance of the day and why it is important to remember the "countless Indigenous children who did not return home."

"This year, September 30th also marks the first observance of a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It is vital that we commemorate the loss of generations who are no longer with us and to acknowledge the ongoing trauma experienced by residential school survivors, their families and their communities," the release states.

"To mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, Ontario will join other governments across Canada to light several buildings in cities across the province, as well as Niagara Falls, orange."

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.

