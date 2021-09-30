Ontario Is Lighting Up Orange To Honour First National Day For Truth And Reconciliation
Ontario is turning orange on Thursday to commemorate the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Several provincial landmarks including Niagara Falls and the CN Tower will be lit bright orange tonight to honour the new holiday, with the falls shining for 15 minutes every hour, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Tonight the #CNTower will be lit orange for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.… https://t.co/Tdrvg0fnbr— CN Tower / Tour CN (@CN Tower / Tour CN) 1633006863.0
Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford released a statement on Thursday on the significance of the day and why it is important to remember the "countless Indigenous children who did not return home."
In honour of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation & Orange Shirt Day, Niagara Falls will be illumina… https://t.co/3HSdnPZ8ok— Niagara Parks (@Niagara Parks) 1633005269.0
"This year, September 30th also marks the first observance of a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It is vital that we commemorate the loss of generations who are no longer with us and to acknowledge the ongoing trauma experienced by residential school survivors, their families and their communities," the release states.
"To mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, Ontario will join other governments across Canada to light several buildings in cities across the province, as well as Niagara Falls, orange."
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.