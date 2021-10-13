Anderson Cooper Was Seen Filming At An Unmarked Residential School Gravesite In Saskatchewan
The segment will air in a few months.
Anderson Cooper was spotted in Saskatchewan over the Thanksgiving weekend filming a segment on the unmarked graves found at a former residential school in June.
The American journalist posted a selfie of himself in the Prairie province on his Instagram which was screenshotted and reshared on Twitter.
According to a Facebook post from Cowessess First Nation, producers for 60 Minutes asked people to not post any photos taken with Cooper until the segment on the gravesite airs sometime late this year or early next year.
In June, Chief Cadmus Delorme of the Cowessess First Nation said that 751 unmarked graves had been found at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in the province.
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.
