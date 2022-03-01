Editions

residential schools

Alberta's Kapawe'no First Nation Reports 169 'Potential Graves' At A Former Residential School

Radars and drones have been used to identify areas of interest.

Calgary Staff Writer
St. Bernards Mission Residential School in Grouard, Alberta.

National Centre For Truth And Reconciliation

Alberta's Kapawe'no First Nation has said up to 169 “potential graves” have been found using ground-penetrating radar technology at the site of a former residential school in the province.

A team from the University of Alberta conducted radar work around the site of St. Bernard’s Mission Residential School at Grouard, Alberta at the request of Kapawe'no First Nation, a report said.

The school, which is around 370 km north-west of Edmonton, was run by the Roman Catholic church from 1894, before eventually closing in 1961.

A one-acre area was examined as part of the first phase of investigations at the school.

Drones were also used to collect images over the community cemetery and in the field to the south of the cemetery to identify areas of interest.

The report, by the university’s Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archeology, outlines the difference between "possible" (lower probability), "probable" (moderate probability), and "likely" (higher probability) graves that have been identified. "Potential graves" is used as an umbrella term for all of these.

The report said 107 probable graves and eight likely graves had been identified at the community cemetery and an area around the church was identified as the site of three more possible graves.

Eight possible graves and 22 probable graves were found at the former nun’s residence, and an area around the old root cellar has been placed as the site for 21 more possible graves.

A table showing the findings from St. Bernards Mission Residential School in Grouard, Alberta.A table showing the findings from St. Bernards Mission Residential School in Grouard, Alberta.Kapawe'no First Nation

So far, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has records of 10 student deaths at the school.

“This summary provides an overview of the results of what is the beginning of a long journey to find answers to what happened to the children who never came home from the residential school at St. Bernard’s Mission,” the report said.

“Every child matters and there remains a lack of justice and accountability for what happened. The results of Phase 1 indicate there is more work to be done to find those answers.”

Comments

