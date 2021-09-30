Doug Ford Says The Journey Of September 30 Needs To Happen 'Each & Every Day'
Today is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford released a statement on Thursday on the importance of Orange Shirt Day and the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
"Today, people in Ontario and across Canada will wear orange shirts to remember and honour the many Indigenous children who were taken from their communities and families and forced to attend residential schools," reads the statement.
This year is the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a statutory holiday put in place in June 2021 to commemorate the impact of residential schools and honour "the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities," according to the Government of Canada.
"This year, September 30th also marks the first observance of a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It is vital that we commemorate the loss of generations who are no longer with us, and to acknowledge the ongoing trauma experienced by residential school survivors, their families and their communities," said Ford and Rickford.
According to the statement, this year, Ontario will light up several buildings across the province and in Niagara Falls orange, along with other governments across Canada "to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day."
"This is being done at the request of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to honour the children who did not come home and those who have lived as survivors and their families."
"Indigenous peoples have endured the harsh realities and have felt the impact of residential schools for generations. It is long past time for all Ontarians to acknowledge this dark stain on our history and to take action."
Ford and Rickford said they encourage everyone to attend a local event to learn about the impact of residential schools today.
They suggest today is a day to "reflect" and "strengthen" relationships with Indigenous peoples.
"This long and difficult journey cannot be completed in one day; we must pledge to undertake it — together — each and every day."
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.