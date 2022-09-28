Here's Who Will Get A Day Off For Canada's National Day For Truth & Reconciliation
It depends on a number of factors.
This Friday, September 30, will be the second-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, as well as the federal statutory holiday.
The holiday was implemented last year to honour those who were victims of Canada's residential school program and to remember its continuing impact on many people and communities.
The day is a federal statutory holiday which means that a number of organizations will be closed, and workers will get a day off.
This includes federal employees — like the federal public service and parliament — as well as anyone in a federally-regulated industry.
Industries marking the day include air transportation, banks, Canada Post, radio and TV broadcasting, telecommunications and a whole lot more.
On the provincial level, things get a little more complicated. Each province has to choose on its own whether it will mark the day for its respective residents.
The provinces that can expect a holiday for some government workers and schools include B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Newfound Land & Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
Although, it is worth noting that the day is not considered a statutory holiday in all of those provinces. Some sectors, especially essential services, could still be running.
Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario are the only provinces that will not be recognizing the holiday on a provincial level as of this writing.
Also important to note that, no matter the province, all private entities have the right to recognize the holiday or not.
So, whether you get the time off to acknowledge the day largely depends on your employer.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.