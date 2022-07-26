Trudeau Says 'Reconciliation Is The Responsibility Of All Canadians' After Pope's Apology
"I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples," Pope Francis said in his apology.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded after Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system.
The pope issued an apology to residential school survivors on July 25 at the site of Ermineskin Residential School in Maskwacis, Alberta and said he is "deeply sorry" for the "colonizing mentality" that oppressed Indigenous peoples.
"I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples," Pope Francis said.
Following the public apology, Trudeau put out a statement about how the pope "recognized the abuses experienced at residential schools that resulted in cultural destruction, loss of life, and ongoing trauma."
The residential school system in Canada attempted to assimilate Indigenous children by taking them from their families and forcing them to lose their languages, traditions, cultures and spiritualities.
"Many suffered physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, and thousands of children never returned home. The painful legacy of the residential school system lives on today," the prime minister continued.
Trudeau said that the day of Pope Francis' apology was "about the children who were taken from their families and robbed of their childhoods" as survivors, families and communities continue to deal with the impacts of residential schools.
"Reconciliation is the responsibility of all Canadians," Trudeau continued. "It is our responsibility to be open, to listen, and to share."
He also noted that what happened at residential schools in Canada should never be forgotten and it should never happen again.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action 58 asked the pope to apologize to survivors, their families and communities for the role the Catholic Church had in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical and sexual abuse of Indigenous children at church-run residential schools.
Earlier in 2022, survivors and Indigenous leaders met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and told him about the personal impacts of residential schools.
When the pope apologized at the Vatican in April, Trudeau said that the apology was "a step forward in acknowledging the truth of our past in order to right historical wrongs" and he looked forward to the pope coming to Canada.
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.
The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers immediate mental health counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-855-242-3310, or visit their website to chat.