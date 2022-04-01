Trudeau Responds After The Pope Apologizes For 'Deplorable' Abuse At Residential Schools
"We look forward to him coming to Canada to deliver that apology in person."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to Pope Francis' apology for "deplorable" abuse at residential schools in Canada and called it "a step forward".
Following remarks from the Pope, the prime minister acknowledged the apology that was made for the Catholic Church's role in the abuse that happened in Canada's residential school system.
"This apology would not have happened without the long advocacy of survivors who journeyed to tell their truths directly to the institution responsible and recounted and relived their painful memories," Trudeau said. "It took a tremendous amount of bravery and determination."
He also said that the apology from the Pope "is a step forward in acknowledging the truth of our past in order to right historical wrongs" but noted that there is still work that needs to be done.
"We look forward to him coming to Canada to deliver that apology in person," Trudeau said.
Pope Francis held talks with First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegations in Vatican City and during the final meeting he apologized for the conduct of members of the church in the residential school system.
"For the deplorable conduct of these members of the Catholic Church, I ask for God's forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart, I am very sorry and I join my brothers, the Canadian bishops, in asking your pardon," he said.
The Pope also said he feels "sorrow and shame" for the role some Catholics had in the abuses suffered by Indigenous peoples at residential schools and about "the lack of respect" for their identities, cultures and spiritual values.
He noted that he hopes to visit Canada this year sometime around July 26.
The Indian Residential School Survivors Society Emergency Crisis Line is available across Canada 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-925-4419.