The Toronto Zoo Is Offering Free Admission To Indigenous Peoples Today
It's in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The Toronto Zoo is offering free admission to Indigenous peoples on September 30 to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a federal statutory holiday instituted in 2021 to honour the children, families and communities impacted by residential schools and the intergenerational trauma they caused, according to the Government of Canada.
The zoo has planned a special day of programming alongside Native Child and Family Services Toronto and Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services, according to a press release.
The day will include various events, from traditional smudging to guest speakers.
Traditional singing, drumming, Indigenous storytelling and interactive experiences will take place at the First Nations Art Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Orange Shirt Society founder and ambassador Phyllis Webstad's story, in which her orange shirt was taken from her when she was six years old at a Misson school, will also be shared from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Nations Art Garden.
All self-identifying Indigenous peoples will be offered free admission and parking, including "First Nation, Métis, Inuit, and non-status First Nations people."
Proof of identification will not be required for entrance, and free admission will be given out at the Zoo's admission gates.
However, there is a limit of 10 free admissions per transaction, and the offer can't be used for alternative dates.
The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and guests can enter until 5 p.m.
