These Halloween Costumes Are Going To Be Huge In Canada This Year According To Pinterest

Do you have your costume ready?

Red Shoes. Red Wine | Pinterest, Megan Fortin | Pinterest, Lauren Norris | Pinterest

The spooky season is almost upon us, and it looks like Halloween costumes in Canada are going to be all kinds of fun.

According to Pinterest internal search data gathered between August 12 to September 12 of this year, Canadians have been eagerly planning their getup for October 31.

"Pinterest is the destination for Halloween inspiration, and this year Pinners were more eager than ever before to get started," said Swasti Sarna, senior insights manager at Pinterest in an email to Narcity. "Halloween-related searches started rising at the beginning of May."

The data provided to Narcity was compared against searches during the same time period in 2020 and broken down into four groups, and there are some wild and wonderful options that Canadians have been searching for.

Core Aesthetics

Always a classic, fairy Halloween costumes saw a surge of six times the searches on the platform.

The elegant yet spooky black angel doubled in searches.

And so did elf costumes.

Women Empowerment

The always-fierce Black Widow came out four times more often in searches.

And Maleficent, the fairy from Sleeping Beauty, was two times higher in searches.

Charlie's Angles also saw a spike, with two times the searches.

Grecian Figures

Everyone's favourite cherub made the list —Cupid costume searches have tripled on the platform.

It may be surprising to some, but Medusa also made the list, coming in with double the searches.

And a generic Greek Goddess costume (always a winner!) also saw a two times higher increase.

Creative Food

Mushroom costumes saw a five times higher spike in search trends, which is all kinds of awesome.

And the sweet classic Strawberry Shortcake tripled in searches.

Happy costume-hunting, friends!

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

