These 11 Celebs Just Took Halloween To A Whole New Level & We Can’t Get Over Their Costumes

Lizzo was partiularly chaotic.

@justinbieber | Instagram, @lizzobeeating | Instagram

Happy Halloween, all! The spooky day is finally upon us and some celebrities took the opportunity to get sexy, scary, and downright silly with their costumes.

A few Canadian celebs got into the festive spirits, which we always love, and some international stars also brought their A-game to the holiday.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello

Shawn Mendes posted this fun pic of himself with girlfriend Camilla Cabello dressed up as festive skeletons with the caption "Feliz día de los muertos." They also giggled and danced to some mariachi music, with was all kinds of adorable.

Nina Dobrev

Fellow Canuck Nina Dobrev took the opportunity to dress up as Benny from the Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit as she posed with a box of chess alongside boyfriend Shaun White who portrayed redheaded Beth Harmon and actor Adam DeVine even got in on the fun too!

Dan Levy

Dan Levy posted this throwback on his Insta of him dressed as Max Fischer from the Wes Anderson flick Rushmore circa 2012. We're not sure how David Rose would feel about that beret, but still a cute pic!

Justin Bieber

In classic Justin Bieber fashion, the famous Canuck posted a blurry selfie of himself dressed up in a bear suit. "It's the bear necessities of life," he captioned the post.

Hailey Bieber

And his wife Hailey dressed up as the pop princess Britney Spears from her Hit Me Baby, One More Time era complete with the schoolgirl outfit and fuzzy pink hairbands.

Lizzo

Lizzo really got into the festive spirit by dressing up at Grogu, aka The Child from The Mandalorian. The pictures are absolutely chaotic and it looks like she had a wonderful evening.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles busted out a seriously pretty Dorothy costume complete with the iconic ruby slippers and a fun hair bow. He captioned this pic "Harryween," which is a holiday we should all start celebrating.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas went back to his Disney days as he and his wife Sophie Turner (along with a friend) reenacted this iconic scene from The Lizzie Maguire Movie.

Gemma Chan and Richard Madden

Gemma Chan posted this throwback of herself dressed as Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction with Immortals co-star Richard Madden as a sexy and spooky skeleton.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling looked as sweet as can be in her typical fashion-forward way as a pretty red strawberry.

Cardi B

And Cardi B took Halloween to a whole new level as the sexiest Morticia Addams.

