9 Halloween Costumes Canadian Celebs Have Worn Over The Years & How To Get The Look On Amazon
Sexy, creepy or funny?
Halloween 2023 is just around the corner, and if you're looking for some costume inspiration, why not take a look at what some of Canada's celebs have rocked in the past?
You already know there's going to be a ton of Ken and Barbie outfits out there this year (and maybe a few Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's), so if you want to branch out a bit, celebs like Nina Dobrev, Tate McRae, Dan Levy and Shawn Mendes and more have all rocked some fun costumes that are pretty attainable.
Even better, you can pick up some of the components for these costumes on Amazon Canada, so if you identify as someone who doesn't want to leave your house, this might be the perfect option for you.
Here's a look back at what our A-listers have worn and how you can get the look!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
Shawn Mendes
Prior to their breakup, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello rocked some gorgeous Day of the Dead Costumes, complete with makeup to imitate skull features.
You can pick up a 20-colour makeup kit for $19.98 which includes brushes and stencils and a costume set which includes the tailcoat, shirt and hat for $25.95+.
Unfortunately, you can't buy Mendes' guitar or singing voice, but with a little practice, who knows what you can accomplish!
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan looked as cute as a button in this adorable Energizer Bunny costume and with a little creativity you can follow in her footsteps (or paw prints, as it were).
If you have some pink clothing, all you need are the rabbit accessories, which you can grab for $17.99, and for the drum, it definitely looks like something you could DIY with cardboard and aluminum foil. Add some "drum sticks" made out of a piece of wood and topped with a pompom from Dollarama and you're good to go!
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber went for decidely different looks last year with the Canadian taking a more relaxed approach to the holiday with an oversized Cooke Monster outfit and the model opting for a super sexy vampire outfit.
The Sesame Street onesie is available for $58+ and comes with a pocket for you to stash all your cookies, which honestly sounds like an ideal way to squirrel away some sweets for when you need a little snack in between partying.
Justin Bieber
If you're looking to get into your feels the way millennials did in the early 2000s, Bieber's second look for Halloween 2022 is the way to go.
The singer opted for a black beanie, chunky combat boots, some spiked accessories, black marker on his nails and thick black eyeliner to complete the angsty look.
You can grab the finger gloves for $10.99, and likely thrift the rest of the look for relatively cheap from Value Village!
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev cashed in on The Queen's Gambit when it was a huge hit on Netflix, albeit in a bit of a different way.
Dobrev's boyfriend, Olympian and famous redhead Shaun White, played the part of Beth Harmon from the show while the Canadian dressed up as Benny, her chess mentor.
You likely already have quite a bit of Dobrev's costume in your wardrobe, so to finish it off, all you'll need is to buy a blonde mustache (in case you cannot grow your own), which you can buy in a set for $12.99 and a chess set for $9.39, which you can use again for years to come.
Nina Dobrev
Or, if you want to look "sexy" like Dobrev did last year, you can go as Vecna from Stranger Things.
The mask of the creepy baddie will cost you $22.49 and you can pair it with some basic black clothing, or you can buy a whole bodysuit and mask for $90+.
Add some vampy nails like Dobrev did, and you're good to go!
Tate McRae
For last year's Halloween, Tate McRae posted her costume on Instagram with the caption, "We’re the 'let’s decide on a costume 20 mins before we leave' ppl," which many can relate to.
The Canadian singer took inspo from the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hit Mr. and Mrs. Smith by dressing in an all-black body suit with a buckle belt and yellow shades.
You can pick up a very sexy black one-piece for $28.99 and some cute sunnies for $11.38, all of which are totally usable in regular life as well as while dressing up as the iconic Jolie character.
Dan Levy
In 2021, Dan Levy shared a throwback of himself from 2012 dressed as the character Max Fischer from the Wes Anderson movie Rushmore.
Levy already wears the glasses needed for the look, but you can pick up a pair for yourself that come with blue light-blocking technology for $17.99 so you can also use them after Halloween is over. Pair it with this functional red beret for $20.99, and you can likely thrift the rest of this look from a secondhand store or bits from your friends' closets.
Shay Mitchell
And lastly, one of Shay Mitchell's "Halloween costumes" is a whole damn vibe.
The Canadian posted a video of herself dancing in a nightie with the caption, "When it's Halloween wkd and your costume is your pajamas cause you aren't going out."
A great way to enjoy a kid-free night!
Any pyjamas will suffice if you want to rock this look, but you can also grab a sleep shirt similar to Shay's for $25.99.
Of course, there's plenty of other non-Canadian celebs you can look to for inspiration, like the queen of Halloween herself: Heidi Klum.
The model has had some memorable looks over the years, like 2022's massive worm outfit or more classic options, like dressing up as a zombie, mummy, alien and, of course, Shrek.
The worm might be hard to pull off, but grab yourself some toilet paper, and the mummy look is definitely achievable!
Happy Halloween!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.