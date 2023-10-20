12 Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas From The Biggest Pop Culture Moments In 2023
Which look is your favourite?
Halloween is coming up so if you haven't put much thought into a costume, you may want to start looking at your options.
Rather than going with the traditional costumes, why not take a look at some of the biggest moments in pop culture for some inspiration?
From the most talked about celebrity couples to the biggest films of the year, a lot has happened in the entertainment landscape in 2023.
We rounded up 12 of the biggest moments that will hopefully get you inspired for any Halloween events you have coming up.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Taylor Swift'sEras Tour has to be the most talked about concert in 2023.
From all the celebrities attending the show to people trading friendship bracelets, it seemed like everyone who went had a blast and it made us Canadians quite upset that we only got a few Toronto dates in 2024.
Even if you didn't get tickets, you can dress up like you did this Halloween by wearing a T. Swift-themed costume.
Swift wore blinged-out bodysuits, fringe dresses, a lot of sparkle and her iconic red lipstick so you can definitely have some fun and put your own spin on the look.
You could also recreate Swift's look from her Eras Tour concert premiere during which she wore a stunning blue dress, diamond necklace and paired it with red lipstick and blue eyeshadow. Bonus points if you have one of the movie cups from the theatre!
The Barbie movie
Barbie was one of the biggest box office successes this year with sold-out shows across the country when the movie first came out.
Whether it's a couples costume or you're doing a costume solo, we have a feeling Barbie and Ken outfits will be a big hit this Halloween and there are so many different fun outfits to recreate like the Western look seen above!
Nepo Baby
The "Nepo Baby" debate really blew up at the beginning of 2023. "Nepo babies" became a popular term for Gen Z, which referred to people who have a leg up in the industry because they have famous parents.
While some young celebs voiced their thoughts about how they felt about it, others chose to make a statement through their clothing.
Hailey Bieber's Nepo Baby cropped shirt made a lot of headlines when she wore it. Then people wanted to copy the look and many different versions of the T-shirt popped up on Amazon Canada. Once you have the shirt, you just need a pair of jeans and a statement belt to complete the look!
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Everyone seems to be talking about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ever since Swift was spotted at one of his football games.
The two have basically confirmed they are seeing each other after they were spotted holding hands on at least a couple of occasions.
Whether you choose to go with a football-themed outfit or one of their date night looks, this is another great couple costume for Halloween.
Scandoval
Scandoval was another hot topic in pop culture this year after one of the stars of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix, found out her longtime boyfriend was having an affair with one of her best friends.
Madix then showed up to the show's reunion in a bold red dress that was nicknamed the "revenge dress." The reality star recreated the look for her debut on Dancing With the Stars and she slayed it yet again.
You'll need to get a bit creative with the cut-outs on a red dress, or you can opt for a red long-sleeved crop top and long skirt.
Rihanna at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Another bold red outfit from 2023 was Rihanna's look from her Super Bowl Halftime Show. The outfit was seen around the world following the performance because she used it to reveal she was pregnant.
If you have a lot of red in your wardrobe then you can probably make this outfit a reality.
Beyonce from the Renaissance Tour
Beyoncé is another artist who is currently on a major world tour.
From custom-made couture gowns to body suits covered in crystals, Beyoncé has served up a lot of iconic looks at her shows.
It isn't just Queen B who shows up to her shows in style either, her fans do too.
Many people are getting so creative that they're making their own outfits. You can certainly get a lot of Halloween inspiration by scrolling through Beyoncé's Instagram or social media to see how people made their concert outfits.
Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court this year over a ski collision that happened in 2016.
While the trial was a serious matter, Paltrow generated a lot of buzz thanks to what she wore inside the courtroom.
The Goop mogul kept showing up in stylish and minimalistic pieces and people seemed to love it.
The most iconic look has to be the white turtleneck she paired with the see-through Aviator glasses. It should be simple enough to recreate as a costume!
Justin Trudeau becomes an eligible bachelor
One of the biggest break-ups to happen in 2023 was between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau when they announced they were separating after 18 years of marriage in August.
Following the news, many people joked online that the PM quickly became the world's most eligible bachelor now that he was single.
You'll basically need a blue suit and red tie to recreate the Canadian leader's traditional look.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater
Another marriage that ended in 2023 was singer Ariana Grande's marriage to Dalton Gomez. Many of Grande's fans were shocked by the news, but not as much as they were when they found out she was reportedly dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
If you're hoping to recreate the look, you'll need a cute dress, long gloves and either a half-up hairdo or Grande's classic high ponytail. For Slater, we're liking the all denim look he is seen sporting in the pic above.
Hailey and Justin Bieber
Hailey and Justin Bieber made headlines in the summer and it was all thanks to how uncoordinated their outfits were at a launch event for Hailey's cosmetics line.
Hailey was dolled up in a red minidress, red stilettos, and red purse. Justin, on the other hand, went super casual with a grey hoodie, matching shorts, white socks, yellow Crocs and a pink baseball cap.
This look should be simple enough to recreate and whoever is dressing up as Justin gets the better end of the stick. Look at how comfortable they'll be all night!
The Idol is cancelled after one season
The Weeknd's show The Idol made headlines when it came out this year and not for good reasons.
The HBO show became so controversial that Season 1 was not only cut short but the entire series was cancelled.
While the show was unsuccessful, you can still recreate the Weeknd's and Lily-Rose Depp's looks this Halloween.