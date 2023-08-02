Did Justin Trudeau Just Become The World's Most Eligible Bachelor? Twitter Seems To Think So
Canada's leader is free and single!
Justin Trudeau just became one of the world's most eligible bachelors.
The Canadian prime minister and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced they are separating in an Instagram post after 18 years of marriage.
"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," reads the post.
"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."
Trudeau has always been the shiny apple of Canada's lustful eye, and now he's technically back on the market.
I mean, what other world leaders can boast that their citizens made thirsty "Trudaddy" t-shirts of them?
Trudeau's attractiveness has been the butt of many jokes over the years, from his shiny pop-star hair to his chemistry with other officials around the world.
People on Twitter, which recently rebranded to "X," have even suggested that Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, had a soft spot for him after some interesting photos were captured during their meeting at the 2019 G7 summit.
Now that Trudeau is unattached (if you can call the beginnings of separation from a loving marriage with kids unattached), Canadians and thirsty singles around the world are lining up.
"Soooooo how many Canadian gays are about to slide into Justin Trudeau's DMs?" reads a tweet.
Another person on Twitter tagged someone, letting them know Trudeau is single with a gif of a woman batting her eyes, saying, "His eyes pierce my soul."
Some folks on Twitter have even jokingly theorized that Ariana Grande may have been behind Trudeau's split in the wake of her messy relationship timeline with Ethan Slater.
"Someone in the comments said Ariana Grande is behind Justin Trudeau’s marriage separation," reads the tweet.
While Trudeau could go on to date a celebrity or whoever his heart desires, Sophie is also a catch, and given the internet's reaction, we're sure that the unsavoury thirst tweets will be rolling her way, too.
All thirst aside, the couple has asked for people to respect their privacy as they deal with their separation for the sake of their children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.
So, it will most likely be a while until we see either of these eligible singles re-enter the dating world as they depart from their long marriage.
