Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Says She & Justin Trudeau Have Gone Through 'Sunny Days, Heavy Storms'

"Who knew little Sophie would find little Justin and build a life together one day!"

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Justin Trudeau.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and Justin Trudeau. Right: Grégoire Trudeau and Trudeau holding hands while on swings.

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has shared that she and Justin Trudeau have gone through "sunny days, heavy storms and everything in between" during their relationship.

For their wedding anniversary on May 28, she posted on Instagram a shot she took of two old photos — one of her when she was a kid with tennis balls in her shirt and one of Trudeau when he was young holding a stuffed animal.

"You had your Mrs. Bunny and I had my tennis balls! We kind of look alike, don't we? Who knew little Sophie would find little Justin and build a life together one day," she said.

After the throwback, Grégoire Trudeau went on to talk about her relationship with Trudeau.

"Together for 19 years, married for 17, we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over," she said.

"You all know I keep things honest: long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways," Grégoire Trudeau continued. "They demand constant work, flexibility, compromise, sacrifice, devotion, patience, effort, and so much more."

She also mentioned that nobody is perfect and so no relationship is ever perfect.

"Love is only true when it keeps you safe, sets you free, and makes you grow."

Grégoire Trudeau ended her post celebrating their wedding anniversary with "omnia vincit amor," which means love conquers all in Latin.

To mark this relationship milestone, Trudeau also posted on Instagram and revealed that he knew Grégoire Trudeau was "the one" on their first date.

"I love you… happy anniversary, mon amour," he said.

