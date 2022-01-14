Trending Tags

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Shared A Major Throwback & She Almost Looks Like Justin Trudeau (PHOTO)

Also, her youngest kid is basically a carbon copy of her from back in the day!

Trending Staff Writer
@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

There was a major throwback photo posted by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau of her as a kid and she could almost be mistaken for her husband Justin Trudeau when he was young.

If you quickly scrolled past the post on Instagram, you might've thought Trudeau had posted a throwback from his childhood or that this was a photo of one of their kids but it is, in fact, Grégoire Trudeau.

She shared the story behind why she posted the photo in the caption and revealed that her youngest Hadrien came across the picture of her from back when she was around 10 years old.

"He said: 'mom, I look like you,'" Grégoire Trudeau mentioned.

Hadrien also told her that another one of the Trudeau kids, Ella-Grace, looks like her younger self too.

"I was a bit teary (in a good way) as it reminded me of how time flies by," Grégoire Trudeau said in the caption.

Not only does the throwback photo show how much her kids look like her, especially Hadrien, but it also shows that she and Trudeau almost looked like each other when they were young.

Trudeau has posted quite a few throwback pictures from his childhood and in some, you can see the slight resemblance between the two of them including their short dirty blond hair and light eyes.

If you want more glimpses into the family's personal life, Trudeau's photographer shared behind-the-scenes photos of the PM, Grégoire Trudeau and their kids at the end of 2021 that were taken throughout the year.

