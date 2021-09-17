Trending Tags

Justin Trudeau Opened Up About The 'Complicated' Time When He Met Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

"I had to fix a few things in my life before I could just focus on her," Trudeau said.

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

They've been married for over 15 years now, but it turns out that Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau had a bit of a "complicated" start when they first met.

Trudeau appeared on the Quebec talk show La semaine des 4 Julie on September 16 and opened up about his relationship with his wife, specifically the beginning of their romance. He even revealed that he was a late bloomer with girls.

"Let's just say we were both in a bit of a complicated phase in our personal lives. As soon as I met Sophie, I knew it was something serious with a lot of potential. I didn't want to go too fast, I didn't want to miss my chance. I had to fix a few things in my life before I could just focus on her," Trudeau said.

When host Julie Snyder suggested that he had to become single before he started dating Grégoire Trudeau, he said, "You could put it that way." However, he didn't really confirm or deny that he had to break off another relationship.

"We took our time to make sure it was the right one and I was the right one," Trudeau said.

The pair actually knew each other when they were kids because Grégoire Trudeau was classmates with one of Trudeau's brothers. In 2003 they were reintroduced, but, despite hitting it off, Trudeau ignored an email Grégoire Trudeau sent him a few days later, which Snyder needled him about during the show.

After moving past the "complicated phase" they were both in, the pair started dating later that year and got married in 2005.

