Justin Trudeau Says He Knew Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Was 'The One' On Their First Date
They are celebrating 17 years of marriage!
Justin Trudeau opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and said he knew she was "the one" even on their first date!
To celebrate their wedding anniversary on May 28, Trudeau shared a photo on Instagram of them standing side by side at Kejimkujik National Park in Nova Scotia where they're visiting for the weekend.
2022 marks 19 years of being together for Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau, and also 17 years of marriage.
"I knew from our very first date that you were the one, Sophie," he said on Instagram.
"From Khyber Pass on Duluth to Kejimkujik National Park and everywhere in between, every minute with you is special," Trudeau said.
Khyber Pass is a restaurant on Duluth Avenue in Montreal where the couple had their first date back in 2003!
While on that date, Trudeau actually told Grégoire Trudeau that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her and he later revealed they both "burst into tears" because they're "big sensitive souls."
"I love you… happy anniversary, mon amour," Trudeau said to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.
Back in 2021, Trudeau appeared on the Quebec talk show La semaine des 4 Julie and revealed details about the beginning of his relationship with his wife.
"Let's just say we were both in a bit of a complicated phase in our personal lives. As soon as I met Sophie, I knew it was something serious with a lot of potential," Trudeau said. "I didn't want to go too fast, I didn't want to miss my chance. I had to fix a few things in my life before I could just focus on her."
When the show's host suggested that he had to become single before they started dating, he said, "You could put it that way."