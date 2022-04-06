Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Shared The Intimate Way She & Justin Trudeau Calm Each Other Down
"There's exercises that you can do body to body," she said.
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has shared the way that she and Justin Trudeau calm down and it's pretty intimate!
During an Instagram Live on April 5 with Grégoire Trudeau and Canadian musician Chantal Kreviazuk, the two friends went through how people can repair their brains and their patterns in relationships.
They talked about going to therapy, their relationships with their partners, codependency versus interdependency, and tools couples can use to connect, calm down or spark honest conversations like looking into each other's eyes for a while.
"It's not just the eye gazing," Grégoire Trudeau said. "There's exercises that you can do body to body. Reading one beside the other, laying chest to chest or even back to back on a couch or on a bed, not moving for at least 15 to 20 minutes."
The exercise, which she has done before with success, should be done until both people's breath and heartbeat come down.
"It's like both nervous systems come down together," she said.
Kreviazuk agreed but said that Grégoire Trudeau's routine with her husband might be different from what she does with her husband or what works for other couples.
"It's whatever calming looks like. You're French so maybe you go next level," Kreviazuk said.
"Of course I do, I'm a Quebecer," Grégoire Trudeau said while laughing.
Both Grégoire Trudeau and Trudeau have opened up about their relationship before this and, in fact, they shared intimate details quite often throughout 2021.
At the beginning of the year, Grégoire Trudeau revealed that her husband is someone "who also shows his emotion easily." She also said she thinks doing that is setting the bar to a new kind of "hot" because talking about emotions is "so attractive."
Then to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary a few months later, she said that their relationship has been "an adventure" and they "have loved each other through it all and that love knows no limits."
Toward the end of 2021, Trudeau went on the Quebec talk show La semaine des 4 Julie and talked about the beginning of his relationship with Grégoire Trudeau.
"Let's just say we were both in a bit of a complicated phase in our personal lives. As soon as I met Sophie, I knew it was something serious with a lot of potential. I didn't want to go too fast, I didn't want to miss my chance. I had to fix a few things in my life before I could just focus on her," he said.
When the show's host suggested that he had to become single before starting the relationship, he said, "You could put it that way."