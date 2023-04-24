Trudeau Shared A Mushy Message & Behind-The-Scenes Selfies For Sophie Grégoire's Birthday
"There’s no one I’d rather have by my side."
It’s Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's birthday and in honour of the occasion, husband Justin Trudeau has gone all out with a super sweet-but-sappy message.
On Twitter and Instagram, the Canuck prime minister shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of the two along with a characteristically mushy message.
"Happy birthday, Sophie. From this, to this, and everything in between, there’s no one I’d rather have by my side…" it read.
"I love you, mon amour," he added.
The social media message was shared alongside two selfies of him and his wife. The first features them both looking just about as natural as it gets, posing with greenery all around them.
Meanwhile, the second picture features the duo more glammed up, with Trudeau in black tie attire.
The sweet message is hardly surprising, given the prime minister regularly seems to up himself when it comes to crafting cute messages for his wife’s birthday.
Last year, he shared a photo of the two of them sitting on swings while indoors in Montreal.
"Your energy, your humour, your love… there’s nothing like it. Happy birthday, mon amour. Je t’aime," he wrote at the time.
The year before, he posted a picture of them smiling at each other while wearing face masks as they got their COVID-19 vaccine.
"Happy birthday to my closest friend and the best partner anyone could ask for. Sophie, mon amour, je t’aime," he said then.
Birthdays aren’t the only occasion where Justin reveals his romantic side, either. In 2021, he shared a photo of a swoon-worthy kiss on social media for Valentine’s Day.
"You're my rock, you're my partner, you're my best friend," Trudeau wrote at the time.
Meanwhile Justin isn’t the only one who's been known to get personal on social media. Sophie Grégoire has also been pretty upfront and open when it comes to sharing details about their family life.
Most recently, she opened up about their home and how the family deals with tough times.
"We have our struggles and we have our battles and I always remember that when tough times do come that we keep a sense of safety in the house from all fronts and that our kids, whatever room we find ourselves in, feel that there's actually space to discuss real things," she revealed.
The duo have also been open and honest about their ups and downs as a couple too, acknowledging that "long-term relationships are challenging in so many ways."
Sophie Grégoire even once got real about the time her PM husband left her on read when they first met in 2003!
In the past, she's also spoken out about what goes on inside the Trudeau home, from birthdays to keeping up with chores.
While there aren't too many details about how she plans to spend this birthday, judging by the pictures, it'll be a sweet one.
Happy birthday, Sophie!