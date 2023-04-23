Justin Trudeau Says He 'Unequivocally' Supports Reproductive Rights After Viral Confrontation
"It's really important that we not take things for granted."
Justin Trudeau has reiterated his stance on abortion access after a video of him debating the topic with a man went viral who said he didn't support a woman's right to choose the medical service in certain circumstances.
On Saturday, April 22, the prime minister posted a video to his Instagram describing the aftermath of the interaction that was viewed millions of times.
"In the days following this video getting out there, I got a whole bunch of comments and suggestions from friends and supporters who said, 'Oh, you could have said this, or you should have laid out that to really make clear what your stance is,'" Trudeau shared.
"So I wanted to take a moment right now to emphasize that our government will always stand up and take action to protect access to reproductive health services," the PM explained.
He said that the feds have increased access to the abortion pill nationally and are working to help get "better access to safe and inclusive reproductive health services."
Trudeau also mentioned that Liberal remembers of Parliament voted down a Conservative MP's legislation to limit abortion access in 2021.
"With attacks on reproductive rights around the world, it's really important that we not take things for granted," he said.
"So let me be very clear — this government will never tell a woman what to do with her body," the PM said in conclusion. "We are unequivocally and proudly pro-choice and always will be."
In the incident Trudeau referenced, which was from April 14, the PM got into a discussion about abortion access with someone while visiting the University of Manitoba.
"I think if they're sleeping around they shouldn't be allowed to abort the baby, personally," said the person, which caused Trudeau to say, "Wow."
The pair continued to have a back-and-forth, with the person appearing to be stumped about someone's ability to choose their reproductive options in different scenarios.
"It sounds like you need to do a little more thinking and a little more praying on it as well," said the PM.
