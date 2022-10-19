Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Gave An Inside Look At What Goes On In The Trudeau House
Justin Trudeau wears suits to dinner? 👀
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau revealed a behind-the-scenes look at her family's life and what goes on at the Trudeau house.
On October 18, the prime minister's wife posted photos on Instagram to celebrate her son Xavier's 15th birthday and she called him "a sensitive heart and kind soul."
"You know who you are and we will always love you, no matter what. Keep your spark of magic and mischievousness," Grégoire Trudeau continued.
The photos show the kitchen of their house which has homemade artwork and a bunch of family photos taped up on the walls.
Grégoire Trudeau posted snaps of her father helping her other son "dress up chic" for the birthday bash and the family sitting at the table for dinner with Justin Trudeau also wearing a suit.
Another photo shows Trudeau and Hadrien posing in their matching outfits at the birthday celebration!
Later, Grégoire Trudeau shared another post on Instagram that gave insight into what it's like at the Trudeau home with three kids.
The photo is of a dry-erase board that they keep in the kitchen and use each week to track what chores the kids have to do.
"My kids have been doing their laundry, cleaning up their rooms, and bathroom for a couple of years now. I'm trying to instill some sense of discipline and respect for their household," Grégoire Trudeau said.
"As parents, we do this because we hope this will help them when they live on their own one day," she continued.
Grégoire Trudeau noted that she hopes the quotes she puts on the board resonate with the kids and move them.
What house does Justin Trudeau live in?
Trudeau lives with his family in Ottawa at 1 Sussex Drive and the home is called Rideau Cottage.
Located within the grounds of the Rideau Hall complex, the two-story Georgian Revival brick house that the Trudeau family lives in isn't actually the official residence of Canada's leader.
Earlier in 2022, a report revealed that the uninhabited 24 Sussex Drive needs over $36 million in repairs and "falls far short" of its international counterparts as the prime minister's official residence.
It would be even more expensive to rebuild the house. The estimated cost of that is at least $40 million.
What does Justin Trudeau's family do at home?
Both Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau have shared glimpses into their family's life at home over the years.
During the pandemic, Grégoire Trudeau posted photos of the family working and learning from home.
All three kids were doing their schooling in different spaces and she was "running from room to room" to make sure everything was good.
At the end of 2021, Adam Scotti, the prime minister's photographer, shared a year in review and he captured moments of Trudeau with his wife and kids at home.
The year in review included photos of Trudeau working in his home office while talking to his kids and walking outside of Rideau Cottage as his daughter shoots a basketball.
There's even a snap of the prime minister taking something out of the oven during lunchtime when he was working from home and he's wearing a dress shirt, dress pants and fuzzy slippers!