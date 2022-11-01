Meghan Markle Is Actually BFFs With Sophie Gregoire & They Have Pool Parties With Their Kids
"I've gone to her over the years for advice."
Meghan Markle recently had Sophie Gregoire Trudeau as a guest on her Archetypes podcast and the two ladies reflected back over their summer and their years-long friendship.
On Tuesday, November 1, the new episode debuted where Markle got candid with the "First Lady of Canada."
Markle starts the episode off by recalling how this past summer, Gregoire Trudeau and her kids stayed with her for a few days.
"Now this to me, was very exciting, because I hadn't seen her for a while. And the idea of getting our kids together... this was a real treat."
"This wasn't our day of being the wives and moms all perfectly quaffed with updo's and pearls and demure smiles," Markle continued. "This was the other version of us."
"Both with wild curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs, big cuddles with our little ones, and quiet whispers of girl talk on the terrace, giddy like absolute school girls. We were just having so much fun."
The two then recounted how they met in Toronto during a fashion show several years ago and Markle shared the sweet ways the Canadian supports her.
"She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes, just these moments of encouragement," Markle said. "And I've gone to her over the years for advice."
"She knows what it feels like to be a mom and a partner, and specifically a mom and a partner in the public eye. And also, how crushing the guilt of expectations can become."
Gregoire Trudeau speculated that the guilt that women and mothers feel is often self-imposed.
"A little girl is not born feeling guilty for being a girl, we learn it, and that's completely unacceptable," she said. "When I started becoming, you know, an older girl and an early adult stage, I realized that we often define freedom as a way to be free from the world, but it's really a way to be free in the world."
As well, the two women bonded over the metaphor of being lionesses guarding their authenticity and babies.
"She's the one hunting the food and all that so you know, women across this planet are still the nucleus of the family," said Markle. "I think we are all that lioness, we all have that inside of us and we all long to be free and in who we are."
The Archetypes podcast featuring Gregoire Trudeau is streaming now on Spotify.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.