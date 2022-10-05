Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Shared A Major Throwback Of Justin Trudeau & Called Him A Geek (PHOTO)
The haircut and glasses combo from his teacher days is really something. 👀
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shared a throwback of Justin Trudeau and even called him a geek in a moment that's reminiscent of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds!
To celebrate World Teachers' Day on October 5, 2022, she posted a photo on Instagram of her husband from when he was a teacher at West Point Grey Academy in B.C.
In the photo, Trudeau is sitting with a group of students and he has a pair of glasses and a haircut that are giving off major late 90s-early 2000s vibes.
"Do you recognize the man with the round glasses in this picture? Yep, I married a former teacher (and a true, self-proclaimed geek)," Grégoire Trudeau said on Instagram.
"I'm so in awe of teachers' patience, knowledge, and devotion," she continued. "There are so many inspiring and brave teachers out there who are transforming kids' lives for the better."
"Let's show them how much we respect and appreciate them - with a drawing, a call, a message... anything filled with good intention to make them feel special. Because they are," Grégoire Trudeau said.
Trudeau shared a statement to mark World Teachers' Day in 2022 to honour the role all teachers and educators play in their communities.
"During my time as a teacher, I saw firsthand the important work Canadian teachers do, often under challenging conditions," the prime minister said.
Trudeau also thanked teachers and educators on behalf of the federal government for the work that they do.
"Thanks to your dedication and commitment, you continue to change lives and communities for the better."
What kind of teacher was Justin Trudeau?
Trudeau was a supply teacher and a full-time teacher in B.C. at public schools in the Vancouver area, including Winston Churchill Secondary School, and at a private school, West Point Grey Academy.
According to Huffington Post, Trudeau taught math, French, humanities and drama.
After he was elected prime minister, former students recalled that as a teacher Trudeau was "really energetic and goofy," "eccentric and keen" and knew how to engage with students.
How long was Justin Trudeau a teacher?
According to CBC News, Trudeau taught in B.C. between the years 1999 and 2002.
Does Justin Trudeau have an education degree?
After getting a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University back in 1994, Trudeau attended the University of B.C. and received a Bachelor of Education in 1998.
