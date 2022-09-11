William, Kate, Harry & Meghan Came Together In A Heartwarming Appearance For The Queen (VIDEO)
The four haven't appeared together in public since roughly March 2020.
Following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince William and Prince Harry made a public appearance together with their wives, Kate and Meghan.
On Saturday, September 10, The Guardian posted a clip of the two couples viewing tributes to the late monarch outside Windsor Castle during the U.K.'s official second day of mourning.
According to the publication, a representative for William said that he asked Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate as they took in the scenes outside the royal home.
The two couples are said to have spent about 40 minutes chatting with well-wishers who gave them "flowers, gifts and hugs."
This appearance is thought to be the first the four have had together in public since March 2020, according to the outlet. As for William and Harry, the last time the brothers were spotted in public was at their grandfather's funeral in 2021.
King Charles III, who is the new monarch after his mother's passing, recently bestowed the title of Prince and Princess of Wales to William and Kate.
“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” the king said.
While it doesn't seem Harry and Meghan will receive new titles beyond their existing ones as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the king did share some kind words for the pair.
"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," he said.
The queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at 11 a.m. BST (British Summer Time).
