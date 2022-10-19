Meghan Markle Revealed Prince Harry’s No. 1 Fast-Food Spot & 'They Know Our Order'
She also dished about their fav show!
Meghan Markle is opening up in a new interview and revealing some details of her daily life, including her husband Prince Harry's fast food of choice and the TV show they love to watch together.
On Wednesday, Variety unveiled the Duchess of Sussex on the cover of its latest issue. The issue includes an interview with Markle in which she also discusses the late Queen Elizabeth II, her most challenging interview ever and her new Spotify podcast Archetypes.
In the profile, the 41-year-old former actress is asked a variety of personal questions, including about her daily life with Harry and their two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.
The couple works from home and Markle notes they enjoy having so much time with their two kids.
When she's asked who takes the most snack breaks, Markle explains they both do during their commute to Los Angeles, even saying they enjoyed chocolate chip cookies "the size of my toddler's head" on their last trip.
It also sounds like Meghan and Harry are no different from the rest of us when it comes to grabbing a quick burger and fries on the road.
"My husband’s favorite is In-N-Out. There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order," Markle said in the interview.
While she didn't reveal what their actual order is, whether it involves a cheeseburger or a shake, we'll have to leave that to our imagination.
Along with their love of the burger joint, Markle also likes to play Wordle and sharpens her French-speaking skills with Duolingo, she says in a video clip on Variety's Twitter page.
If you're curious about what show the couple watches together, the Duchess of Sussex says they enjoy the comedy-drama show The White Lotus.
\u201cMeghan Markle talks Wordle, Duolingo and "The White Lotus." https://t.co/YDDQTTwgg9\u201d— Variety (@Variety) 1666187100
In the interview, the former Suits actress also addresses the death of Queen Elizabeth and speaks highly of the monarch.
"What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that [Harry's] grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," she said. "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her."
The duchess was also asked about her most challenging interview and her answer may surprise some people.
"I spoke to Paris Hilton last week. I told her at the beginning that I was the most nervous about her interview. I was embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve had a judgment about her that’s based on everything I’ve seen, and I don’t like to come from a place of judgment. But I also didn’t grow up pretty," Markle said.
As for her former acting career, Markle confirms that's a thing of the past.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.