Haley Lu Richardson Says Aubrey Plaza Sent The Darkest Text When She Joined 'White Lotus'
"I legitimately stalked her."
Haley Lu Richardson and Aubrey Plaza star together in the second season of the drama-comedy show The White Lotus, but before they were co-stars Richardson admits she would stalk Plaza and it finally worked.
Richardson opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about how much she loved the Parks and Rec star and how far she would go to be near her.
“I know she has a lot of crazed fans, but I’m like one of the top three,” Richardson told the late-night TV host.
“I legitimately stalked her. Like, I didn’t just stalk her on social media. I showed up to places I was not invited, knowing she was there. I got close to her cousins, her friends so that I would be invited into her life."
The Unpregnant actress revealed that it worked because the two work together now.
\u201cHaley Lu Richardson on stalking her co-star Aubrey Plaza! #TheWhiteLotus\u201d— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@Jimmy Kimmel Live) 1670303554
Richardson also talked about how Plaza's cousins got her invited to Plaza's birthday one year, which she says was an intimate invite-only party.
“She saw me from across the bar and just went ‘you’ and walked away," Richardson said.
“It was the best thing that’s ever happened to me."
Then when Richardson found out she would be on the second season of The White Lotus, a show Plaza was already signed on for, she received a dark text from Plaza.
"I got a text from an unknown number and was literally just a knife and a drip of blood and I knew, I knew it was Aubrey," she told Kimmel and the two laughed about it.
Plaza watched the clip of Richardson on Jimmy Kimmel Live and addressed it in an Instagram story on Monday night.
She added a bunch of knife emojis over the clip where Richardson talks about Plaza.
Screenshot of Plaza's Instagram story on Dec. 5.@plazadeaubrey | Instagram
The two actresses have clearly gotten closer since being on the HBO show together.
Plaza has posted a series of photos on her Instagram page of the cast hanging out on and off-set in Sicily, including a pic of just her and Richardson together.
"Truly amazed that I somehow ended up on a tv show with one of my heroes," Richardson wrote on one of Plaza's posts.
It looks like Plaza has now become a huge fan of Richardson.
In a joint conversation with Interview, Plaza praised Richardson.
"I think you’re an absolute star. And you’ve only just begun. The White Lotus is the fucking tip of the iceberg," she said in the interview.
"I’m really excited to see everything that you do, and I’m really excited to work with you. But more importantly, I’m really excited to continue to be stalked by you in my everyday life and then to secretly stalk you myself."
Richardson and Plaza star in the show alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries and Theo James.
The season two finale of The White Lotus will air this Sunday, Dec. 11.