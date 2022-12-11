'White Lotus' Season 2 Was Shot At A Real Hotel In Italy & You Can Book A Visit In 2023
It's not cheap! 💸
If you've watched the second season of HBO's The White Lotus, you've likely noticed the stunning Italian scenery in the show and perhaps even questioned if the locations really do exist.
Thankfully the majority of the season was filmed at a real hotel in Sicily and anyone can book a stay there, but be warned because it doesn't come cheap!
Here's what we know about wherethe second season of The White Lotus was filmed.
Where was "The White Lotus" filmed?
Both seasons of The White Lotus were filmed in two very different destinations.
The first season of the show was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea on the island of Maui in Hawaii.
The second season was filmed in Sicily, Italy.
What hotel is season 2 of "The White Lotus" filmed at?
While some episodes are filmed in the Sicilian cities of Palermo and Noto, the main attraction is the incredibly luxurious hotel the guests in the show stay at.
That hotel is the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, which is part of the Four Seasons hotel chain.
The website describes the iconic hotel as a "14-century convent reimagined" that sits perched on a "rocky promontory high above the Ionian Sea."
Aside from taking in the beautiful views, guests can also swim in a clifftop infinity pool, walk through the incredible Italian gardens, dine at three restaurants and have drinks at two bars.
Perhaps there is also a pianist, like in the show, to serenade you while you eat dinner.
No beautiful stays come cheap, and this hotel is no different.
A one-night stay in the superior room costs an average of €970, which is about US $1,022.
A sea-view deluxe room is a bit pricier at €1,170 a night or US $1,233.
Prices go up to €5,535 (US $5,833) a night for the Princess Cecilie Suite, which gets you a foyer, living room, bedroom and marble bathroom.
Booking a room will also get you a buffet breakfast for two, similar to what guests get in The White Lotus.
The hotel is currently closed for the season and will reopen on March 14, 2023.
What else does the hotel offer?
On its website, the swanky hotel notes that it can help guests plan "only in Sicily" experiences to help them discover everything Sicily has to offer. That includes a trek up the still-active volcano Mount Etna, or a lunch at a local winery.
If you want to get out on the water, hotel staff can also help book a luxury yacht, perhaps similar to the one that we see in the show.
Where else in Sicily is "The White Lotus" filmed?
Harper Spiller, played by Aubrey Plaza, and Daphne Sullivan, played by Meghann Fahy, also travel to Noto in the show.
There they spend the day at the town's limestone piazza and the Palazzo Ducezio, according to Harper's Bazaar.
They spend the night at the gorgeous Villa Tasca, which Architectural Digest says is actually located in Palermo.
Harper's Bazaar also reports the coastal town of Cefalù is used as the backdrop in many of the landscape shots that viewers get to see throughout the second season.
According to Cosmopolitan, some of the filming was also done in a studio outside of Rome.
Where is the villa that Jennifer Coolidge visits in "The White Lotus"?
If you've seen episode five of the second season then you may have noticed the incredible villa that Tanya McQuoid, played by Jennifer Coolidge, travels to by yacht with her new group of friends.
Architectural Digestsays that is Villa Elena, an "updated 17th-century monastery" owned by AD100 interior designer Jacques Garcia. It's located near Noto.
Aside from Coolidge, Plaza and Fahy, the cast also includes Haley Lu Richardson, Jon Gries, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Granno, Michael Imperioli, Sabrina Impacciatore and Theo James.
The season two finale of The White Lotus will air this Sunday, Dec. 11.