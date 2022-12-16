'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Revealed Her Jonas Bros Crush & Then He Called Her
Her AOL name used to be "Haley Jonas." 💀
Meeting your childhood crush would take anyone by surprise and that's exactly what happened when The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson met hers.
Richardson was on the Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday when she revealed that she had a major childhood crush on one of the Jonas Brothers.
During the show, the actress recalled that she had been to a fan meet-and-greet with the Jonas Brothers years ago and Corden even had the photo to prove it.
"This is the picture that I talk to of my inner child. She was in love with the Jonas Brothers," Richardson said while looking at the photo.
"She probably waited for three or four hours in a meet-and-greet line with her mother to meet Nick and Joe and Kevin. And she had made this tie [as seen in the picture], she had made this tie herself because Nick at the time was going through a tie phase."
Corden then asked if Nick was her favourite and she admitted he was.
Richardson then said she even made a second tie to give to Nick at the event, but she had to give it to a security guard as fans weren't allowed to bring any gifts for the musical group. So she doesn't know if he ever got it.
Aside from the tie, The White Lotus star said she also wrote Nick's name on her Converse and had an AOL account named "Haley Jonas."
Richardson asked Corden if he would check in with Nick to see if he got her tie and of course, the late-night host had a surprise up his sleeve.
"My phone is vibrating and it's a bit weird," he said after a commercial break. "Let me just very quickly call this person back."
And surprise: it was Nick Jonas himself!
When Richardson saw who was on the video call she yelled "oh my" along with some swear words that were bleeped out.
The actress then asked him if it was a pre-recorded video and the Jonas brother confirmed it wasn't. He then told her he had just finished The White Lotus the night before.
Then came the big question: did he ever get Richardson's tie?
"I may or may not have the tie," Nick joked. "But it's great to meet you again."
Richardson then got emotional as she told the musician how much he meant to her growing up.
"I just wanted to tell you that you're a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever."
"All of my Converse, as I said earlier, in grade school and middle school have your name on them. And I'm so proud of you and going to your guys' concerts now recently as adults — I feel so proud of the three of you and I'm so happy for your lives and your creative endeavours and your families. And I love you."
Jonas smiled and said, "That means the world. This is such a lovely surprise."
He also told the Five Feet Apart actress that the next time she comes to one of his shows she should bring another tie and he will "make sure that it gets to me."
The Late Late Show posted the clip on its Instagram page, and Richardson popped up in the comments to say "I've peaked."
Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas both responded with excited emojis.
Season two of The White Lotus is available on HBO and Crave.
A third season has been confirmed and the show's creator Mike White suggested it may be set in Asia and may focus on Eastern religion and spirituality.