Aubrey Plaza Gave The Cringiest Interview At The 2023 Met Gala & It's Not What It Looks Like
"Audrey" who?
Chaos has a name and it's Aubrey Plaza — although it looked like someone forgot that name during a viral red carpet interview at the 2023 Met Gala on Tuesday.
The actress is well-known for making unhinged comments on talk shows and in red carpet interviews, but she seemed to be on the other side of things during an encounter at the New York party on Tuesday.
Plaza arrived at the costume gala with Madeline Cline and Stella McCartney, and the trio quickly found themselves facing questions from an interviewer who seemed not to know Plaza's name.
The Vogue correspondent, Chloe Fineman, began the interview by introducing the three women, although she made it awkward by screwing up each of their names.
"Wow, look at these three lovely ladies! We have Stella McCartey, Natalie Cline and Audrey..."
Fineman then gives up and extends the mic to Plaza to finish her sentence.
"Slutburn," says Plaza, not missing a beat.
"Slutburn!" Fineman repeats.
The three women then exchange awkward glances as Fineman pressed on to ask about their outfits.
"This is Stella McCartney," Plaza says of her outfit. "That's right. Sustainable Stella."
@nyolsen
Audrey Sl*tburn looks so good #aubreyplaza #metgala2023 #aubreyplazaismywife #aubreyplazasupremacy #fyp
"McCartney," McCartney adds, before scolding Fineman. "Are you taking this seriously?" she asks.
"I am!" Fineman says, before insisting that she'll take it more seriously.
Fineman then talks to McCartney about fashion before asking "Audrey" if "Slutburn" is the last name of her alter ego.
"Explain to me Audrey... Slutburn."
"She just likes to have a good time," Plaza says. "Does the right thing, says the right thing at all times."
Fineman wraps it up by telling Cline that she looks lovely."
\u201cAbsolutely brutal interview with Stella McCartney, Madelyn Cline and Audrey Slutburn \u2620\ufe0f\u201d— Nadine Coffin (@Nadine Coffin) 1682986320
Many people online struggled with secondhand embarrassment from the moment.
"Chloe Fineman kinda doing a horrible job," wrote one Twitter user.
"That was so cringe," another replied. "I couldn't figure out if she was doing a bit with Aubrey Plaza or if she really didn't know her."
"What a disaster!" wrote another user on TikTok.
However, others were quick to point out that the interview was not what it looks like.
In fact, Chloe Fineman and Aubrey Plaza do know each other. Fineman is part of the Saturday Night Live cast, and Plaza recently did some scenes with her as an SNL guest host.
In other words, Audrey Slutburn knew exactly what she was walking into, and the interview was just another chaotic moment from everyone's favorite "evil hag," to borrow the Met's words.
Plaza also flipped off the gathering on her way into the event.
\u201cAubrey Plaza flips off the camera at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFLf1c\u201d— Variety (@Variety) 1682988678
She later took a shot at Jared Leto's scene-stealing cat costume, which paid tribute to Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's pet cat. Lagerfeld inspired the theme for the night.
\u201cAubrey Plaza weighs in on Jared Leto's cat look at the #MetGala. https://t.co/OcPy5cjK1f\u201d— Variety (@Variety) 1682988663
"You know what? He took that head off way too soon," Plaza said. "He should've kept it on longer. That's what Karl would've done!"
Plaza later posted an Instagram photo of herself sitting beside Leto while wearing the cat head.
- The 2023 Met Gala Theme Is Super Controversial & Here's What To Expect From Guests ›
- Aubrey Plaza Trying To Pole Dance On The Ellen Show Is Adorably Awkward (VIDEO) ›
- 'White Lotus' Star Haley Lu Richardson Revealed Her Jonas Bros Crush & Then He Called Her ›
- Haley Lu Richardson Says Aubrey Plaza Sent The Darkest Text When She Joined 'White Lotus' ›