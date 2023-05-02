Doja Cat & Jared Leto Dressed Like Giant Cats For The Met Gala & Here's Why
So many questions right meow. 😼
The Met Gala is an event for A-listers to wear their best-dressed couture, and last night was no different. With a Karl Lagerfeld theme, some stars, like Doja Cat and Jared Leto, definitely caused a purr — oops, we mean, stir!
Doja and Leto dressed up like none other than the German fashion designer's cat, and all eyes were on these two artists' unique inspiration.
The rapper wore a white sequined cat-suit gown, form-fitted to her body, which wrapped all the way around her head. At the top were cat ears, and her makeup was crafted to look like she had a cat nose connecting to her upper lip.
Leto, on the other hand, held nothing back when trying to figure out who his outfit was inspired by. In fact, he showed up in a full-on cat costume before revealing his final look in black.
The star showed up as a big blue-cream tortie Birman breed and shocked everyone. He danced on the carpet and, as E! uploaded to TikTok, took photos with former co-star Anne Hathaway, and then he stripped the costume off for his sheer outfit.
The suit was a major hit among celebrity guests, people like Lizzo and Aubrey Plaza.
Plaza uploaded an Instagram story, where she stole the hat of the cat costume and wore it sitting next to Leto.
Aubrey Plaza wearing a cat costume and sitting next Jared Leto.@plazadeaubrey | Instagram
So, why dress like a feline when there were others like Kim Kardashian, decked out in a pearl ensemble? Well, it's because the late Lagerfeld had quite an emotional tie to his furry friend.
The former Chanel Creative Director even told CNN he wanted to marry the animal in 2013. He even created an Instagram account for his pet (@chouupetteofficiel), which has 221K followers.
Choupette is so beloved by the designer that when Lagerfeld died in 2019, the feline was rumored by the Daily Mail to be awarded his inheritance — £1.3 million in assets.
However, his assets and funds have not yet been distributed, so his fur-child will have to patiently wait on her purr-fect throne a little bit longer.
Now, the four-legged friend is not only a soon-to-be millionaire but also a fashion icon in her own right, as the hottest stars walked the Met Gala carpet to represent her, in honor of her owner, Karl Lagerfeld.