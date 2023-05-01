The 2023 Met Gala Theme Is Super Controversial & Here's What To Expect From Guests
It's always a glamorous event!
It's almost time for fashion's biggest night of the year: the 2023 Met Gala.
Every year the glamorous event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City brings together celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively, in over-the-top outfits based around a costume theme.
This year the theme is getting a lot of heat prior to the gala because it's based on the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.
From the theme to the hosts and much-anticipated guest list, here's everything we know about what you can expect at the 2023 Costume Institute exhibition.
What is the Met Gala?
The Met Gala is an annual celebration of fashion and has been organized by Anna Wintour since 1995, as per a report by Vogue.
The charity event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and also marks the opening of its annual fashion exhibit.
Entertainment Tonight says last year's event raised $17.4 million for the exhibit. The outlet also revealed that tickets to event start at $50,000.
According to Vogue, the event is a phone-free event, meaning guests are not allowed to use their phones while they're at the Met Gala. The event also has a big name performer and guests get to take in the exhibit before they have dinner.
What is the theme for the 2023 Met Gala?
The theme for this year's Met Gala is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and will celebrate the work and life of the late German designer, according to Vogue.
Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, was a well-known designer who worked for many high-end labels, including Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and Chloé, as well as his own namesake brand.
This year's theme is a controversial one due to Lagerfeld history of comments that were often labelled either racist, fatphobic, or misogynistic.
According to the Washington Post, in 2012 the designer called singer Adele a "little too fat," which he later apologized for.
The outlet also points out that in a 2009 interview with the German magazine Focus, Lagerfeld made a comment that no one "wants to see" plus-size models.
“You’ve got fat mothers with their bags of chips sitting in front of the television and saying that thin models are ugly,” he said, according to the Washington Post.
The Post also included a comment that Lagerfeld made in a 2018 interview with the European magazine Numéro. In it, he made comments about the MeToo Movement saying that he was "fed up" with it and called out all the "starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened."
When the theme was revealed in late 2022, actor and activist Jameela Jamil announced on Instagram she would not be attending and denounced Lagerfeld's “distinctly hateful” comments “mostly towards women.”
Who is hosting the 2023 Met Gala?
The 2023 Met Gala hosts will be actress Penélope Cruz, British screenwriter/actress Michaela Coel, tennis legend Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Who will be attending the 2023 Met Gala?
Aside from the hosts, it's not exactly known who will attend the invite-only gala as the guest list is kept a secret.
According to Vogue, the event typically hosts 600 attendees.
It's almost certain that among the guests will be some big-name celebs who always make a statement on the red carpet.
Last year's theme was gilded glamour and the celebrities who attended did not disappoint.
Reality star Kim Kardashian came to the gala wearing an iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962.
Blake Lively, who attended the event with her husband Ryan Reynolds, stole the show in an Atelier Versace dress that transformed right on the red carpet.
Unfortunately, Lively has confirmed she will not be attending the 2023 Met Gala and Reynolds will not be going solo. Access Online reports the Deadpool actor will be in the U.K. on Wrexham AFC Football Club business.
When is the 2023 Met Gala?
The 2023 Met Gala always happens on the first Monday in May. This year that date falls on Monday, May 1st.
How can I watch the 2023 Met Gala?
Vogue will be live streaming the red carpet on its website with co-hosts La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg, Chloe Fineman, and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.
The red carpet live stream will start on May 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Just keep in mind that you will only be able to watch the red carpet as the dinner part of the gala is private and not broadcasted.