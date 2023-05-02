The 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks Were Stunning & Here Are The Best Outfits (PHOTOS)
These celebs understood the assignment!
The red carpet was a fashion runway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, as many of Hollywood's biggest stars brought some incredible looks to the 2023 Met Gala.
This year's controversial theme was dedicated to the life and career of the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, and many celebrities understood the assignment by going all out with their "Line of Beauty" outfits.
The red carpet also saw some looks that were out of the ordinary, including two celebs whose outfits were inspired by Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.
However, for the most part, the gala saw stunning looks. Here are the best ones:
Anne Hathaway's Met Gala 2023 look
Actress Anne Hathaway looked beautiful in a custom Atelier Versace gown and a matching tweed motorcycle jacket and long gloves.
Kylie Jenner's Met Gala 2023 look
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner wore a bold red gown by Jean Paul Gaultier.
Kendall Jenner's Met Gala 2023 look
Model Kendall Jenner wore a custom Marc Jacobs look.
Pedro Pascal's Met Gala 2023 look
The Last Of Us actor, and the internet's favourite Zaddy, Pedro Pascal attended the 2023 Met Gala in a Valentino oversized red coat, red dress shirt, black tie and black shorts.
Jenna Ortega's Met Gala 2023 look
Actress Jenna Ortega stayed true to her Wednesday character in a custom Thom Browne look.
Gigi Hadid's Met Gala 2023 look
Model Gigi Hadid attended the charity gala in New York City in a custom Givenchy black tulle dress.
Bella Ramsay's Met Gala 2023 look
The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsay chose a custom Thom Browne sport suit and trousers for the fashionable event.
Gisele Bundchen's Met Gala 2023 look
Model Gisele Bundchen attended her first Met Gala post-divorce from Tom Brady in a Chanel look that may have looked familiar to Karl Lagerfeld fans. According to Vogue, the gown is a bridal look from Lagerfeld's spring 2007 Chanel couture show.
Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2023 look
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian wore a custom Schiaparelli gown that was draped in 16,000 crystals and more than 50,000 freshwater pearls.
Rihanna's Met Gala 2023 look
Pop star Rihanna attended the Met Gala in a custom Valentino dress and cape alongside her partner A$AP Rocky. The singer finished off her look with a pair of Valentino shades complete with eyelashes.
Simu Liu's Met Gala 2023 look
Canadian actor Simu Liu looked dapper in a custom Versace suit. The look was finished off with a high-neck collar and custom tiepin that Lagerfeld was known for.
Olivia Rodrigo's Met Gala 2023 look
Singer Olivia Rodrigo wore a custom black and white Thom Browne gown.
Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala 2023 look
Actress Sydney Sweeney looked beautiful in a Miu Miu custom nude chiffon gown with crystal embroidery and a black chiffon bow.
Lily Collins' Met Gala 2023 look
Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins paid homage to Lagerfeld in a Vera Wang custom design.
Bad Bunny's Met Gala 2023 look
Rapper Bad Bunny had one of the most memorable looks of the night. The musician wore a white Simon Porte Jacquemus suit that featured an eight-metre flower train.
Jennie Kim's Met Gala 2023 look
South Korean singer of Blackpink, Jennie Kim, attended her first Met Gala in a short white Chanel dress, black gloves and black tights.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Met Gala 2023 looks
Husband and wife duo Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attended the gala in Valentino looks.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Met Gala 2023 look
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala wearing Maison Valentino looks, with Chopra in a strapless black dress and white gloves. Jonas wore a black leather blazer, trousers and tie.