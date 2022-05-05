Blake Lively Shared Her Met Gala Prep & How She Pulled Off That Stunning Dress Change
So many "unsung heroes" were involved!
The 2022 Met Gala brought so many gorgeous looks to the red carpet and Blake Lively has revealed some behind-the-scenes moments showing how she achieved her showstopping look.
The actress, who was one of the co-hosts of the event with her husband Ryan Reynolds, initially appeared in an Atelier Versace warm rose copper gown that totally fit the event's theme of "Gilded Glamour."
However, halfway through her entrance, she switched things up and the skirt of her dress transformed into a stunning light blue.
On her Instagram story, she shared how the flawless moment was achieved.
"Practicing," she wrote of a scene where her team appeared to be helping her to undo the bustle of her gown on the Met steps, ahead of the big day.
Blake Lively's dressed being transformed. @blakelively | Instagram
She also shared some of the less-glam moments, like someone pretty much in her armpit helping her with her outfit.
"How many people does it take to get ready for the Met?" she wrote on her story, where she tagged over a dozen people.
"A lot of unsung heroes. I wish they all could've walked that carpet with me because that moment was theirs too."
People helping Blake Lively with her dress.@blakelively | Instagram
She also gave a special shoutout to her "Dream Glam Crew."
"This is my Met glam team @kristoferbuckle and @jennifer_yepez," she captioned a picture of two people doing her hair and makeup.
"Yes they are gorgeous inside and out. Yes they make me feel gorgeous inside and out. Can’t forget @enamelle who’s not pictured. I love you three."
To achieve her guided glamour makeup look, her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle used all Charlotte Tilbury products for her skin and face.
Best of all, they're not stupidly expensive, so you can totally recreate her look if you're into it! Perhaps not the dress, though ...
