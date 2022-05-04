Blake Lively's Met Gala Makeup Artist Revealed The Products He Used & They're So Normal
They're not stupidly expensive at all!
The 2022 Met Gala brought so many showstopping looks and co-host Blake Lively was definitely one of the best dressed of the night.
The theme for the event on Monday, May 2, was "Gilded Glamour," which Lively embodied in two show-stopping dresses, and her makeup also reflected the theme.
Lively's makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, took to Instagram to share the makeup he used for the star's shimmery, glowy red carpet look and said that he used Charlotte Tilbury products to get it.
In terms of face care, he used Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Magic Eye Rescue and Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil.
The prices for those products range from about $75 to $100, and while they're not necessarily cheap, it's not the hundreds or thousands of dollars you might expect from a celebrity's routine!
As for her actual makeup, some of the products he used were the Airbrush Flawless Foundation, which is $55 at Sephora, Eyes to Mesmerise in Chocolate Bronze, which is $39, Matte Revolution Lipstick in Sexy Sienna, which is $40, and Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara, which is $36 for a full-size or $18 for a mini.
In addition to her "gilded" makeup, Lively's Atelier Versace dress had people astonished, including her hubby Ryan Reynolds.
Lively initially rocked a rosy copper gown complete with a crown and matching gloves, but flipped the script halfway through the red carpet.
A group of people released the bustle of her dress, which revealed a light blue skirt with a gorgeous train.
It's unclear if Reynolds knew that the dress transformation was going to happen, but either way, he stared at his wife in awe as she underwent her wardrobe change.
"Blake changing outfits in a split second on the red carpet was a moment I’ll never forget," he wrote on Instagram.
Reynolds himself also looked handsome for the event in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo and other Canadians like Winnie Harlow and Shawn Mendes brought more Canuck representation to the prestigious event.
