A Celeb Makeup Artist Dished On Her Fav Beauty Items & Shared The Mistake She Sees On TikTok
She's worked with celebs like Carrie Underwood, Olivia Wilde and Kris Jenner. 👀
Professional makeup artists have tested out countless products and brands so it's no surprise they have their own go-to tips and tricks.
Celebrity makeup artist Elaina Badro is no exception. With over 15 years of makeup experience, she's worked with some big names in Hollywood on music videos, photoshoots, red carpet events or bridal wedding day makeup.
Some of the celebrities she's worked with include Carrie Underwood, Olivia Wilde and Kris Jenner.
Badro is not only known for her makeup skills, but she has also started her own makeup brush line Elaina Badro Elite Brush Line that big-name celebs have raved about, like Christina Milian and Rob Scheppy, who has done makeup for the Kardashians.
With all her expertise, Narcity wanted to know what some of Badro's go-to makeup products are, what's a common mistake she's seen people doing with their makeup and who her favourite celeb is that she's worked with.
Here's what we found out.
What are a celebrity make-up artist's fave products?
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation. Right: Buxom's Full-On Plumping Lip Polish in several colours.
@armanibeauty | Instagram, @buxomcosmetics | Instagram
When it comes to her favourite concealer, Badro speaks highly of the Dior Forever Skin Concealer.
"I find that concealer stays on all night in comparison to the other ones, [it's] just super long-lasting," she noted.
As for foundation, Badro says Armani's Luminous Foundation is buildable and pretty lightweight.
She also recommends applying liquid foundation with a brush in a circular motion, which she says will give you an airbrushed finish.
"It's really important to have a quality foundation tool for that instead of like applying the foundation with your hands or whatnot."
Badros' eyeshadow faves include ones by Lorac and MAC and her go-to brow pencil is the MAC brow styler.
Having a pretty pout is obviously also important and Badro says her top lip product she recommends is the Buxom full-on plumping lip gloss.
"They're really creamy. They do have a little bit of like that little tantalizing tingle because there's supposed to be lip plumper," she explained.
"I also liked their [Buxom's] Power-full Plump Lip Balm. I use that daily because I feel like it just has a pigment for everyday wear."
Lashes are another great option for a night out and Badro says her go-to set is the Elaina Badro jet black luxury lashes, which are reusable.
"If you're pairing it with like a black liner, or you just want them to be a little bit more apparent, they're great for that," she explained.
What is a common mistake the celebrity makeup artist sees online?
@vanitymakeup
#Contouring tips using @vanitymakeupcosmetics ✔️ #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #makeuptutorial #faceliftmakeup #voiceover
You've probably scrolled through tons of TikTok makeup tutorials where people walk you through their step-by-step makeup application process.
Many of those routines include how to contour and sculpt the nose.
Unfortunately, quite a few of those videos have one mistake that Badro says she sees time and time again from bloggers and influencers.
People will apply a contour on either side of their nose and some will also add it to the tip of their nose before blending everything in, she shared.
"If you're looking to let's say elongate or slim your nose, you want to put a highlighter on the bridge of the nose, not necessarily a contour colour."
Why is that? Because highlight pulls and contour pushes, according to Badro.
"I'm like, why are they like pushing their nose in thinking it's gonna help," she questions whenever she sees the clips.
How should you clean your makeup brushes?
Elaina Badro applying makeup on a model.
Courtesy of Elaina Badro.
Badro's tips aren't just about makeup, but the tools you use when applying it as well.
In an interview with InStyle, Badro was asked about the importance of cleaning your makeup brushes and how exactly to do it to maximize their effectiveness.
The makeup artist told the outlet to "steer clear" of using facial cleansers and dish/bar soap to clean your brushes.
"Instead, stick with a mild shampoo or a professional brush cleaner because soaps can sometimes damage brush bristles," she said in her interview and added that the cleanser should be low in alcohol and "harsh ingredients" so that your brushes last longer.
Another important tip she gave is to rinse the brushes under lukewarm water and to avoid "immersing the entire brush" to keep the glue and bristles intact.
Who is Elaina Badro's favourite celebrity client she's worked with?
Elaina Badro working with Snoop Dog on the set of one of his music videos.
Courtesy of Elaina Badro.
Badro has worked with a number of celebrities including French Montana, Debby Ryan and Big Sean.
When asked who her favourite artist to work with is, she says that would be Snoop Dog who she's worked with on his music videos.
"I feel like everyone globally knows who Snoop Dog is. A lot of times like, if I'm in the UAE [United Arab of Emirates] or something, they don't really know certain U.S. singers, but everyone knows Snoop Dogg," she said of the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper.
So what does Snoop Dog need on the set of a music video? Badro says she focuses on male grooming rather than full-on makeup.
"A lot of times, the rappers, some of them don't like any makeup and they just want to mattify the face or some of them won't even let you put powder on but usually you want to put just soft bronze or matte, obviously no shimmer," she explained.
"As an artist, you want to groom the brow, shape the brows, trim them if need be so that it looks a little bit more clean on set."
While she hasn't worked on a music video in a while, Badro says one of her next projects is with a couple of well-known TikTokers. Unfortunately she can't reveal any information about that yet so we'll just have to wait and see!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.