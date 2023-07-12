I Went To Sally Beauty In Toronto For The First Time & My Curly Hair Will Be Forever Grateful
From chaos to coils.
Having curly hair is both a blessing and a nightmare but my recent trip to Sally Beauty Supply truly helped me to tame the frizz that comes with the summer heat and humidity at this time of year.
With my hair at an all-time chaotic high, I decided to do a quick search for beauty supply stores near me and made up my mind to check out the Toronto Sally Beauty store at Stockyard around St. Clair and Keele, just a 10-minute drive from my apartment.
I've heard of Sally Beauty before, of course, but have never actually been to one as I'm more of a Sephora type of gal — but as you can see in the picture below, my usual hair care products were not taming the beast that is my mane.
Sarah Rohoman's curly hair before using Sally Beauty products.Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
From what it was like to the products I ended up buying, here's how my trip went down.
What is Sally Beauty like?
False eye lashes at Sally Beauty. Right: Nail polish at Sally Beauty.
Having never been to the store before, I wasn't entirely sure what the experience would be like — I mean, I knew there would obviously be beauty products and supplies, but was unsure if it would be overwhelming the way Sephora can sometimes be.
When I first walked in, I was enthusiastically greeted and asked if I needed any help. After saying I just wanted to browse a bit, the employee let me know there was a sale on false lashes and then left me to it.
There were indeed an impressive amount of falsies ranging in price from under $10 to super luxe full sets at over $30.
I told myself I was only going to buy hair products, but there were so many fun nail polishes that I found myself internally bargaining with myself over whether or not I really needed another bottle to add to my ridiculous collection.
I lost the battle and ended up buying a pretty top coat that's clear with sparkly specks — and it was $6, so that's a bargain in my books!
The location I visited was a lot smaller than most Sephoras and navigating it was super easy.
What hair products does Sally Beauty have?
After doing an initial wander of the store, it became clear that hair products are the main thing Sally Beauty is focused on.
There is a wide range of products that seem catered towards professionals, like supplies to mix hair dye, as well as for those who want to do their own treatments at home.
Hair masks, toner, shampoos, conditioners, serums, clip-ins, extensions — you name it, Sally Beauty has it.
I was also impressed with the diversity of products available in terms of who the store caters to. From Senegalese twists to premium extensions and items that cost under $20 to those that cost over $200, there seems to be something available for everyone, whether you're on a budget or looking to get a little spendy.
They also have hair tools like clippers, straighteners, rollers, perm rods and shears, so it really does seem to be a one-stop shop for all your hair needs.
My new curls
I eventually asked an employee what products she'd recommend for my thirsty curls and after discussing some of the issues I have, we settled on the Ion Clarifying Shampoo ($13.29) and All About Curls No Lather Cleanser ($17.99).
My hair gets greasy really quickly, which has been even worse at the moment due to the heat in Toronto, so the clarifying shampoo helps to get rid of all the gunk at my roots.
The product description boasts that it "leaves hair shiny, super clean and fresh" and that the "deep cleansing formula removes product residue, build-up, dirt and oil without stripping away moisture."
After using this product on its own a few times, I definitely felt like my roots were cleaner, but I was missing out on the hydration that comes with a conditioner so I worked that product into my next wash.
The conditioner is formulated without silicones and parabens, and says that it "gently cleanses all curl types while adding a healthy helping of hydration for strong, soft, de-frizzed curls that look luscious, no suds necessary."
The first time I used this conditioner, my hair was like "ma'am what have you done" and was looking a little deflated, but after a few uses it seems to have adjusted to the product, and honestly, my curls have never looked better.
The before and after
Sarah Rohoman's curly hair before using Sally Beauty products. Sarah Rohoman's curly hair after using Sally Beauty products.
As you can see, there is a huge difference in the appearance of my hair after using the shampoo and conditioner from Sally Beauty.
My hair looks less coarse, I have less frizz and my curls look much more defined and way less chaotic (not that I minded the chaos — sometimes it's a vibe as I can be a little chaotic in general).
The moisture in the conditioner actually makes my hair look longer because the weight of the product is keeping my hair down, which is an unexpected bonus.
It took a few washes to get into the swing of things, but I've nailed down my routine.
Since the shampoo is a clarifier and I don't want to totally strip my hair of its natural oils, I only use it two or three times a week, depending on how gross my roots are looking.
On the days that I use the shampoo, I use more of the conditioner than I normally would to give some moisture back to my mane. On the days that I don't use the shampoo, I use a smaller amount and work it from the ends of my hair upwards, avoiding my roots.
In total, between the two hair products and nail polish I bought, I ended up spending $43.70, and honestly, it was well worth it.
Where can you find Sally Beauty in Toronto?
There are two Sally Beauty locations in Toronto.
- 2151 St.Clair Ave. W, #107
- 1900 Eglinton Ave. E., #E6 Scarborough
